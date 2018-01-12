International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FASHION

High-tech fabrics and 3D printers for this winter's Haute Couture

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Inside the deadly US opioid crisis

Read more

#THE 51%

Catherine Deneuve's take on #MeToo sparks anger

Read more

ENCORE!

Meeting green-fingered French poet Lucien Suel

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The breathtaking Blue Line of France's Vosges mountains

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Turkish writer Asli Erdogan: 'Thousands of students are in jail for one tweet'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

S***hole or Shithole? Press grapples with Donald Trump's latest profanity

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French contaminated baby milk scandal widens

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Happy New Year, Happy Divorce': Survey confirms rise in January breakups

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Tunisia arrests scores more as activists call for fresh protests

© Fethi Belaid, AFP | A member of the Tunisian security forces aims his weapon at protesters during clashes in the outskirts of Tunis late on January 10, 2018.

Video by Lilia BLAISE

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-01-12

Tunisian authorities said Friday the number of people detained in a wave of violent protests had risen to nearly 800, as activists angered by austerity measures and rising prices called for renewed rallies at the weekend.

Protests, some violent, have flared across the North African country since Monday, prompting the government to send the army into several cities and towns.

The unrest rattled the northern town of Siliana late on Thursday, as police fired tear gas at dozens of youths who pelted them with stones. Sporadic clashes were also reported in Sidi Bouzid, in central Tunisia, and in the southern city of Douz.

But the situation appeared calmer in other flashpoint towns and neighbourhoods that had seen clashes that left dozens of police officers injured.

Interior ministry spokesman Khalifa Chibani said 151 people were arrested Thursday, taking the number detained for alleged involvement in the violence to 778.

Chibani told local radio that clashes between youths and police were "limited" and "not serious", and insisted no acts of violence, theft or looting were recorded Thursday evening.

Activists and opposition politicians have appealed for fresh demonstrations in the capital, Tunis, on Friday and on Sunday, the seventh anniversary of the toppling of authoritarian president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.

Austerity budget

Tunisia is considered a rare success story of the Arab Spring uprisings that began in the North African country in 2011 and spread across the region, toppling autocrats.

But the authorities have failed to resolve the issues of poverty and unemployment. Prices have increased for fuel and some consumer goods, while taxes on cars, phone calls, the Internet, hotel accommodation and other items have also gone up.

The protests draw on anger over price and tax increases included in this year's budget that took effect on Jan. 1. The budget also raises customs taxes on some imports, and the Tunis government is trying to cut the public sector wage bill through voluntary redundancies.

The government has vowed not to back down on the austerity measures, taken to satisfy foreign lenders. It has blamed the opposition and "troublemakers" for stoking unrest, a charge the opposition has denied.

Three local leaders of the Popular Front, the main opposition bloc, were detained on Thursday in the central city of Gafsa for allegedly setting fire to a government building, a judicial source said.

The Popular Front said its leaders had been targeted in a political campaign that was "reproducing the methods of the oppressive Ben Ali regime". Party members had also been arrested in Mahdia and Karbariya, it said.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-12

  • TUNISIA

    More than 600 arrested in week of Tunisia unrest as clashes continue

    Read more

  • TUNISIA

    Dozens hurt, 200 arrested in new Tunisia unrest

    Read more

  • EYE ON AFRICA

    Anti-austerity protests continue in Tunisia

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility