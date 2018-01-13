French-born panda cub makes first public appearance

Five months old and weighing in at 11 kilograms, France’s first giant panda cub, Yuan Meng, left his den on Saturday for his debut public appearance under the watchful eye of his mother.
The small male cub, who is kept at the Beauval Zoo about 250 kilometres south of Paris, is the first surviving panda to have been born in France after coming into the world on Aug. 4. His twin-brother died barely two hours after birth.
While an adult female panda can weigh up to 125 kilograms, a baby panda often weighs as little as 120 grams at birth -- or 143 grams in this case. In the wild, pandas typically give birth to a single infant, born tiny, blind, pink and almost hairless.
France’s dealings with pandas -- vegetarian but nonetheless burly bears with big claws -- have not always been easy.
Former President Valery Gisgard d‘Estaing admitted decades after leaving office that a panda jumped on him when he entered its pen against zookeeper advice during a presidential visit to Vincennes Zoo, on the eastern edge of Paris.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.