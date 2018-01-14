International News 24/7

 

Middle East

‘US has failed to undermine Iran nuclear deal,’ Rouhani says

© Iranian Presidency, AFP | A handout picture provided by the office of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shows him (centre) during a meeting with members of the finance ministry on January 8, 2018, in Tehran

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-14

Iran’s president said on Sunday the United States had failed to undermine a nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers, and hailed the accord as a “long-lasting victory” for Iran, state television reported.

US President Donald Trump on Friday delivered an ultimatum to European signatories of the deal to fix the “terrible flaws” of the agreement with Iran, or the United States would pull out.

“The American administration has failed to undermine the nuclear deal ... Trump, despite his repeated efforts, has failed to undermine the accord ... The deal is a long-lasting victory for Iran,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech, broadcast live on state TV.

On Friday, Trump agreed to waive sanctions against Iran for the last time to give the United States and European allies a final chance to amend the pact.

Iran says the nuclear deal is not renegotiable and it will stick to the accord as long as the other signatories respect it but will “shred” the deal if Washington pulls out.

Under the deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme, in exchange for lifting of most sanctions.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-01-14

  • USA - IRAN

    Trump keeps Iran nuclear deal alive, but warns 'last chance' to fix it

    Read more

  • EU - IRAN

    EU powers urge Trump to back Iran nuclear deal

    Read more

  • EU - USA

    EU's Mogherini vows to defend Iran deal despite Trump

    Read more

