Bitcoin plummets further after losing half its value in just one month

The cryptocurrency touched a peak of almost $20,000 in December - and indeed crossed over that threshold on some exchanges - but has since been rocked by several large sell-offs.
Despite this huge fall in the value of the digital currency in the past week, Daniel Duarte Figueiredo, co-founder at blockchain firm Auctus, remains determinedly optimistic.
"I believe that Bitcoin price will recover to its highest values and might even break some new records later this year [because] it has been gaining more and more attention in mainstream communication channels and attracting the interest of new investors worldwide," he argued.
"Cryptocurrencies in general, including Bitcoin, still have a lot to grow in 2018. Maybe not as much as they did in 2017 in relative terms, but I think that the percentage of people that know about cryptocurrencies and use them is still very low and will increase this year."
However, other crypto-currencies including Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash have also experienced steep falls over the past twenty-four hours.
Furthermore, there has been concern among some experts that a bubble had been forming in the market as casual investors piled into an asset they did not fully understand
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.