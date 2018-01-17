International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

'Equatorial Guinea's attempted coup began in France,' President Obiang tells FRANCE 24

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: '3 Billboards', 'In The Fade' and 'Downsizing'

Read more

FOCUS

Why Hong Kong is Asia's electronic garbage dump

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

IOM chief: 'Migrants are the quintessential agents of development'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian army releases 244 Boko Haram suspects

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Bitcoin takes a tumble over regulation fears

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Actor Aziz Ansari accused of sexual assault, but is it just 'revenge porn'?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Calais, a no-man's land for migrants

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron on migration: Humanity or closed-border policy?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Koreas to march under single flag at Winter Olympics

© Toshifumi Kitamura, AFP | The Korean Unification flag is carried in front of the joint North and South Korean athletic delegation during the 15th Asian Games in Doha, on December 1, 2006.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-17

The two Koreas on Wednesday agreed to form a united women's hockey team and march together under a unified peninsula flag at next month's Winter Olympics in the South, after the latest in a flurry of cross-border talks.

Following a working-level meeting held at the truce village of Panmunjom, the two sides also announced that their athletes would make a joint entrance carrying a pro-unification flag, according to Yonhap news agency.

A North Korean delegation will visit the South next week to review the facilities at the Games venue, Yonhap reported.

South Korea also agreed to send its athletes to the North's Masikryong ski resort for training ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics that run through February 5 to 25.

North Korea's Olympic delegation, athletes, cheering squad, taekwondo delegation and reporters will travel by land through Kaesong, which lies on the main road from Pyongyang to Seoul.

Nuclear-armed Pyongyang agreed last week to send athletes, high-level officials, performers and others to the Pyeongchang Games, taking place just 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the peninsula.

Seoul has long sought to proclaim the event a "peace Olympics" in the face of tensions over the North's weapons programmes -- which have seen it subjected to multiple UN Security Council sanctions -- and the discussions represent a marked improvement.

Three officials from each side took part and the results will be discussed by both Koreas with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Saturday.

The IOC must approve extra Olympic slots for the North's athletes after they failed to qualify or missed deadlines to register.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-17

  • KOREAN PENINSULA

    North Korea offers talks on sending art troupe to Olympics

    Read more

  • NORTH KOREA - SOUTH KOREA

    S. Korea president says open to meeting with North's Kim Jong-Un

    Read more

  • NORTH KOREA - SOUTH KOREA

    North Korea to send Olympics team to South

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility