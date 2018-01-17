International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

'Equatorial Guinea's attempted coup began in France,' President Obiang tells FRANCE 24

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: '3 Billboards', 'In The Fade' and 'Downsizing'

Read more

FOCUS

Why Hong Kong is Asia's electronic garbage dump

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

IOM chief: 'Migrants are the quintessential agents of development'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian army releases 244 Boko Haram suspects

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Bitcoin takes a tumble over regulation fears

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Actor Aziz Ansari accused of sexual assault, but is it just 'revenge porn'?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Calais, a no-man's land for migrants

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron on migration: Humanity or closed-border policy?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Spain threatens to keep control as Catalan parties support Puigdemont for president

© John Thys, AFP | Carles Puigdemont (C) poses for a picture as he holds his first post-election meeting for members of his parliamentary group in Brussels on January 12, 2018.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-01-17

The central government in Madrid has warned it will maintain direct control over Catalonia if sacked regional leader Carles Puigdemont attempts to govern from Belgium.

The two largest pro-independence parties in Catalonia announced Wednesday they had agreed to nominate Puigdemont for president, despite his self-imposed exile in Belgium and Madrid’s insistence he cannot rule remotely.

The separatist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya party and Puigdemont’s Together for Catalonia party reached an accord to support him “as a candidate for president of the Catalonia region”, a joint statement said.

They suggested Puigdemont could be sworn in via video link or by proxy at a meeting of the Catalan Parliament this week, but the Spanish government in Madrid has now vetoed the proposal.

In a speech at his centre-right People’s Party headquarters, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said: “It’s absurd that someone aspires to be president of the Catalan regional government as a fugitive in Brussels – it’s a case of common sense.”

While opinion varies, most constitutional experts in Spain agree with Rajoy that Puigdemont would need “to be physically present” in Catalonia in order to take office.

But were he to return he would risk arrest on charges related to his region’s failed independence bid.

Catalan’s parliament is due to sit Wednesday for the first time since it was dissolved by Rajoy following a banned independence referendum in the wealthy region of 7.5 million people.

Madrid last year sacked Catalonia’s parliament and government, suspended its treasured autonomy, and called new regional elections for December which pro-independence parties narrowly won, prolonging the country’s worst political crisis in decades.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-17

  • SPAIN - CATALONIA

    Catalonia election: Separatists set to regain parliamentary majority

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Pro- and anti-independence candidates vie for Catalonia's leadership

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Spain drops international arrest warrant for Catalonia ex-leader Puigdemont

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility