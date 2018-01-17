International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Calais: a no-man's land for migrants

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron on migration: Humanism or closed-border policy?

Read more

FOCUS

Strict controls behind Denmark's generous unemployment benefits

Read more

ENCORE!

Remembering Cranberries star Dolores O'Riordan

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Irony? Lebanon bans Steven Spielberg's film about censorship

Read more

THE DEBATE

Tunisia's revolutionary fire: Fresh protests, seven years after Arab Spring

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Case dismissed against French troops accused of child rape in Central African Republic

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Spain set to overtake US in tourism rankings

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MeToo and mixed messages

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Trump 'has no cognitive issues', says White House doctor

© Saul Loeb / AFP | Donald Trump shakes hands with White House Physician Dr Ronny Jackson, following his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, January 12, 2018.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-17

Donald Trump is expected to remain physically fit for the duration of his presidency and has "no cognitive issues whatsoever," according to full results from his first medical examination released Tuesday.

Trump's critics have openly questioned his mental health, and an explosive book on his presidency published earlier this month described aides as having doubts about his fitness for office.

"All data indicates the president is healthy and will remain so for the duration of his presidency," doctor Ronny Jackson told a White House briefing following last week's physical, which determined the 71-year-old to be in "excellent" health.

"He has incredible genes and that's the way God made him."

Jackson said Trump, who has recently faced a swirl of speculation about his mental fitness, had himself requested a cognitive test in which he performed "exceedingly well."

"I think he saw doing the physical as an opportunity to put some of that to rest," Jackson said. "And I think he wasn't the least bit concerned that he had anything to hide."

The screening was carried out using a test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, on which Trump scored 30/30, Jackson said.

Jackson gave the president's vital statistics as follows: height six feet three inches (1.90 meters), weight 239 pounds (108 kilograms), resting heart rate 68, blood pressure 122/74.

Weight loss goal

Trump will be making some changes to his diet and exercise in an effort to lose weight.

"I think a reasonable goal over the next year or so is to lose 10 to 15 pounds. We talked about diet and exercise a lot. He's more enthusiastic about the diet part than the exercise part, but we're gonna do both," said Jackson.

"There's a gym upstairs and we'll get that set up to his specifications and we'll see how that goes."

Heart rate, blood pressure and cardiac output were all normal in response to exercise, while motor function and sensory system were also normal, Jackson said of Friday's exam at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"He has incredible cardiac fitness at this point in his life and I think a large part of that is due to the fact he has had a life of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol," Jackson said.

Long-running questions about Trump's fitness for office were given new fuel by Michael Wolff's White House expose in which staff expressed concern about Trump repeating himself.

Wolff expounded further in an interview with NBC's "Today" show, saying: "One hundred percent of the people around him" question Trump's fitness for office.

"They all say he is like a child. And what they mean by that is he has a need for immediate gratification. It's all about him," said Wolff.

Trump described the book as "full of lies," and described himself as "a very stable genius."

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-17

  • USA

    'I am not a racist': Trump forced to defend himself after 'shithole' comment

    Read more

  • USA - IRAN

    Trump keeps Iran nuclear deal alive, but warns 'last chance' to fix it

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump’s White House sets record for staff departures

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility