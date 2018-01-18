International News 24/7

 

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Maverick Mélenchon: French far-left launches its own web TV

FOCUS

Rise of sandstorms plagues Middle East

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Superjumbo travel: Discussing the future of the A380

ACCESS ASIA

Fighting unemployment: Millions of Indians face layoffs amid shrinking job market

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Deneuve vs. #MeToo: Exploring feminism 'à la française'

ENCORE!

Meryl Streep on gender equality: 'Something has cracked wide open'

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Trump's presidency, one year in: 365 days of outrageous tweets and blunders

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

War in Syria: UN refugee agency denounces rape of men and boys

MEDIAWATCH

Poland protests for right to abort

ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-01-18

Meryl Streep on gender equality: 'Something has cracked wide open'

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg speak to Eve Jackson about the future of gender equality and the freedom of the press at the premiere of their new film "The Post" in Paris.

By Eve JACKSON

Archives

2018-01-17 women

Film show: '3 Billboards', 'In The Fade' and 'Downsizing'

From two films about women seeking revenge for the murder of family members to a big movie about little people, film critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about the week's...

2018-01-16 music

Remembering Cranberries star Dolores O'Riordan

Eve Jackson and award-winning Irish writer Sara Baume talk about the sudden death of Irish rock star Dolores O'Riordan from The Cranberries. Sara also discusses her new book "A...

2018-01-15 music

Brendan Power: The future of the harmonica

Composer and inventor Brendan Power uses the harmonica to reimagine musical traditions from around the world. A visionary, his designs are taking a classic musical staple into...

2018-01-12 culture

Meeting green-fingered French poet Lucien Suel

French poet Lucien Suel open his doors to FRANCE 24. He invites us into his home in the country's northern Flanders region, where he tends to his secret garden of inspiration....

