THE DEBATE

A live debate on the topic of the day, with four guests. From Monday to Thursday at 7.10 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-01-19

A whole new world: Trump anniversary special

He promised to put America first. On the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration, FRANCE 24 takes you to Washington and around the world to gauge US might and influence, one year on. How far will Trump go on immigration, Jerusalem and Iran? What will the Russia investigation reveal? Join us and our panel of guests for a special edition of the FRANCE 24 Debate.

Produced by Charles WENTE, Daniel BARNEY, Charlotte PRUDHOMME, Julien SAUVAGET, Elise DUFFAU and Alessandro XENOS.

By François PICARD

Our guests

Lamar SMITH

Republican Chairman of Texas

Claudia

Organiser, United We Dream

Dr Walid PHARES

Former advisor to Donald Trump during the presidential campaign

Robert MALLEY

President & CEO of the International Crisis Group

Avis BOHLEN

Former American diplomat

2018-01-18 Europe

'Entente cordiale', but at what cost on the road to Brexit?

Emmanuel Macron has over 50 million reasons to be cheerful after his meeting with Theresa May this Thursday. The Franco-British Summit at the Sandhurst military school in eastern...

Read more

2018-01-17 Europe

Poland's existential struggle: Abortion debate spurs protests over right-wing shift

Women across Poland have taken to the streets wearing black as a sign of mourning for their reproductive rights, which they say are under threat from the ruling conservative Law...

Read more

2018-01-16 Emmanuel Macron

Macron on migration: Humanity or closed-border policy?

Emmanuel Macron has made his first visit to Calais as French leader. After talking with some migrants and listening to their stories, Macron said he would not allow another...

Read more

2018-01-15 Africa

Tunisia's revolutionary fire: Fresh protests, seven years after Arab Spring

It's been seven years since the uprising that saw a wind of change blow across North Africa. The Arab Spring began with the exit of Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in Tunisia. Nine...

Read more

