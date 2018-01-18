A whole new world: Trump anniversary special

He promised to put America first. On the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration, FRANCE 24 takes you to Washington and around the world to gauge US might and influence, one year on. How far will Trump go on immigration, Jerusalem and Iran? What will the Russia investigation reveal? Join us and our panel of guests for a special edition of the FRANCE 24 Debate.
Produced by Charles WENTE, Daniel BARNEY, Charlotte PRUDHOMME, Julien SAUVAGET, Elise DUFFAU and Alessandro XENOS.
