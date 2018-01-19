Egypt's President Sisi says he will stand for re-election

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Friday that he will be a candidate in a presidential election due to take place in March.

"I announce to you in the honesty and transparency which we are used to... my candidacy for the post of president of the republic," Sisi said at a conference in Cairo, broadcast live on state television.

Sisi is widely expected win in the first round, which is to be held March 26-28.

Campaigning begins on February 24 and will last until March 23.

Egypt's former army chief, Sisi was elected in 2014, a year after leading the military to oust his predecessor Mohamed Morsi amid mass protests against the Islamist's year-long rule.

(AFP)

