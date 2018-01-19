International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

France 24 meets George Weah ahead of inauguration

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Gymnast's fierce courtroom address

Read more

THE DEBATE

A whole new world: Trump anniversary special

Read more

#TECH 24

Will artificial intelligence ever surpass the human brain?

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Aiding migrants in France: What are the legal implications?

Read more

FOCUS

The challenge of clearing Colombia of landmines

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Gambians reflect on first year of democracy

Read more

FASHION

Pitti Uomo in Florence, the world's largest men's fashion showcase

Read more

ENCORE!

Award-winning Filipino filmmaker Brillante Mendoza on keeping it real

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Egypt's President Sisi says he will stand for re-election

© KHALED DESOUKI / AFP | This file photo taken on March 02, 2017 shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaking at a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Cairo.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-19

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Friday that he will be a candidate in a presidential election due to take place in March.

"I announce to you in the honesty and transparency which we are used to... my candidacy for the post of president of the republic," Sisi said at a conference in Cairo, broadcast live on state television.

Sisi is widely expected win in the first round, which is to be held March 26-28.

Campaigning begins on February 24 and will last until March 23.

Egypt's former army chief, Sisi was elected in 2014, a year after leading the military to oust his predecessor Mohamed Morsi amid mass protests against the Islamist's year-long rule.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-19

  • EGYPT

    Egypt denies report it pressured the press on Trump’s Jerusalem move, despite tapes

    Read more

  • EGYPT

    Egyptian ex-PM Ahmed Shafik declines to run for president

    Read more

  • EGYPT

    Egypt's Copts celebrate Christmas after year marred by violence

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility