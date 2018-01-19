International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-01-19

Chief Palestinian negotiator: 'Trump is burying two-state solution'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, the chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat slammed US President Donald Trump's recent decisions on Middle East policy, saying they "bury" the two-state solution and "destroy" the beliefs of those Palestinians "who believe in negotiations". Erekat also called this Israeli government "the most extremist since 1948".

Speaking to FRANCE 24’s Middle East correspondent Antoine Mariotti in the West Bank town of Jericho, Saeb Erekat reacted angrily to the Trump administration’s decision to withhold $65 million from the budget of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. “Hundreds of thousands of children will not go to school, will not get medical care. People will starve”, Erekat said, claiming that the US move would turn refugee camps into a "recruitment camp for all extremists in this region”.

Donald Trump "is burying the two-state solution", Saeb Erekat told FRANCE 24. "All the decisions taken by President Trump are only killing and destroying people like us: Palestinian moderates, Palestinians who believe in negotiations, Palestinians who don’t want to use violence", he added.

The chief Palestinian negotiator also criticised Israel, calling Benjamin Netanyahu's government "the most extremist since 1948". "We don’t have a partner in Israel for peace", he declared.

By Antoine MARIOTTI

