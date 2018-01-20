Erdogan says Turkey has 'de facto begun ground operation' on Syria's Afrin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Ankara has launched an operation on the ground to oust Kurdish militia from the Syrian town of Afrin.

"The Afrin operation has de facto been started on the ground," Erdogan said in a televised speech in the city of Kutahya, without elaborating.

"This will be followed by Manbij," he added, referring to another Kurdish-controlled Syrian town to the east.

Afrin and Manbij are controlled by the People's Protection Units (YPG) Syrian Kurdish militia, which Ankara regards as a terror group.

Erdogan sees "artillery shelling as the first stage of an operation into Afrin" - FRANCE 24 Turkey correspondent Jasper Mortimer

‘Nobody can object if we do what is necessary’

Meanwhile, Turkish war planes bombed Syrian Kurdish militia YPG and PYD targets in Kurdish-controlled Afrin, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Saturday.

Turkey's army said earlier it had hit shelters and hideouts used by militants from three Kurdish militia groups – the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), PYD and YPG, after militants fired on Turkish positions inside Turkey.

Rojhat Roj, a YPG spokesman, confirmed the strikes, saying they were the first by the Turkish military on the city. He said ten civilians were wounded, three seriously. That is while a YPG statement said "we will defeat this aggression, like we have defeated other such assaults against our villages and cities."

The Free Syrian Army has also started to support the Turkey's military in Afrin, the Turkish official official said.

"The promises made to us over Manbij were not kept. So nobody can object if we do what is necessary," said Erdogan, referring to past American assurances that the YPG would move out of Afrin.

"Later we will, step by step, clear our country up to the Iraqi border from this terror filth that is trying to besiege our country."

He added that Turkey would "step by step" destroy a "terror corridor" that he said had been set up by the YPG.

Turkey confronting US allies

Turkey accuses the YPG of being the Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged a rebellion in the Turkish southeast for more than three decades and is regarded as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

Direct military action against territory held by Kurdish militia opens a new front in Syria's civil war and sees Ankara confronting Kurds allied to the United States at a time when Turkey's relations with Washington are reaching breaking point. The YPG has been the key US ally in the fight against Islamic State jihadists, playing a key role in pushing the extremists out of their Syrian strongholds.

Russia, meanwhile, has voiced concern and is withdrawing its troops from Afrin. "Moscow is concerned at this news. We call on the opposing parties to show restraint," the foreign ministry said in a statement after the launch of an operation that has also drawn US warnings.

The Russian defence ministry said its troops were withdrawing from the area "to prevent potential provocation and exclude the threat to the life and wellbeing of Russian military".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

