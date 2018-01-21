International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

France 24 meets George Weah ahead of inauguration

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Gymnast's fierce courtroom address

Read more

THE DEBATE

A whole new world: Trump anniversary special

Read more

#TECH 24

Will artificial intelligence ever surpass the human brain?

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Aiding migrants in France: What are the legal implications?

Read more

FOCUS

The challenge of clearing Colombia of landmines

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Gambians reflect on first year of democracy

Read more

FASHION

Pitti Uomo in Florence, the world's largest men's fashion showcase

Read more

ENCORE!

Award-winning Filipino filmmaker Brillante Mendoza on keeping it real

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Macron shares African outrage on Trump's 'shithole countries' comment

© THOMAS SAMSON / AFP | French President Emmnuel Macron.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-21

French President Emmanuel Macron says he shares the outrage over President Donald Trump's disparaging comment about Africa, arguing that such language hurts efforts to bring peace and development to the continent.

Macron told the BBC's Andrew Marr program in an interview broadcast Sunday that the words attributed to Trump – "shithole countries" – were inappropriate. His expression of solidarity came after Marr asked the French president whether he shared the outrage of African nations that were offended by the comment.

"For sure," Macron said. "It's not a word you can use. And if we want, precisely, to build peace, development in these countries and a respectful relationship," you can't use those words "by definition."

"And I think a lot of our issues in both the Middle East and Africa are due to a lot of frustrations, due to a lot of past humiliations and we have to understand that," Macron continued. "And I do believe we have to respect all the countries. That's what we owe them, and that's much more efficient."

Trump referred to African nations as "shithole countries" during a White House meeting on immigration this month, according to several participants. The president denied saying those words, though he acknowledged using tough language.

In the BBC interview, Macron went on to say that he has a "very strong" relationship with Trump, noting that the billionaire US leader isn't a "classical politician." He said he disagrees with Trump on some issues, but wants to work with Washington.

For example, the two countries must work together to force North Korea to return to the negotiating table over its nuclear arms program, Macron said. He was less conciliatory on the Paris climate change treaty, saying the more than 180 countries that agreed to the deal will not renegotiate it to satisfy the US

"I call him very regularly," Macron said of Trump. "I'm always extremely direct and frank, as he is. Sometimes I manage to convince him, sometimes I fail."

(AP)

Date created : 2018-01-21

  • ENVIRONMENT

    Macron 'pretty sure' Trump will change his mind on Paris climate deal

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron, Trump agree to work together to defuse N. Korea threat

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron’s France beats Trump’s US in global soft power survey

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility