International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

France 24 meets George Weah ahead of inauguration

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Gymnast's fierce courtroom address

Read more

THE DEBATE

A whole new world: Trump anniversary special

Read more

#TECH 24

Will artificial intelligence ever surpass the human brain?

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Aiding migrants in France: What are the legal implications?

Read more

FOCUS

The challenge of clearing Colombia of landmines

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Gambians reflect on first year of democracy

Read more

FASHION

Pitti Uomo in Florence, the world's largest men's fashion showcase

Read more

ENCORE!

Award-winning Filipino filmmaker Brillante Mendoza on keeping it real

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Kabul Intercontinental Hotel siege ends, all gunmen killed

© Shah Marai, AFP | Afghan security forces keep watch near the Intercontinental Hotel following an attack in Kabul on January 21.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-21

Afghan Special Forces ended an overnight siege at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel on Sunday, killing the last surviving attacker, said Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish.

Two other gunmen, who stormed the hotel and took hostages, were killed the previous night.

Danish said at least five other people had been killed and six wounded, a lower casualty total than earlier feared, while 153 people, including 41 foreigners had been evacuated.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-01-21

  • AFGHANISTAN

    Several dead as gunmen attack top Kabul hotel

    Read more

  • AFGHANISTAN

    Deadly blast targets funeral for regional Afghan official in Jalalabad

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility