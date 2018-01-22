International News 24/7

 

France

Seine breaches its banks after heavy Paris rains

© ludovic Marin, AFP | A photo taken on January 5 shows the height of the Seine river near the statue of the Zouave at Alma bridge in Paris.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-01-22

The Seine river in Paris is breaching its banks in several areas after weeks of heavy rains in and around the French capital, rising more than 4.3 metres in parts of the city.

Authorities in Paris have placed the city at yellow alert, according to the Vigicrues website, which ranks the threat from flooding on a coloured four-point scale ranging from red (“major” threat) to orange to yellow and green.

The famed Bateaux Mouches and other restaurant cruises are no longer sailing as many boats can no longer pass safely under the city’s bridges.

Click on the video player below to watch the FRANCE 24 report.

Date created : 2018-01-22

