THE DEBATE

Erdogan's new front: Turkey takes on Syria's kurds (part 2)

THE DEBATE

Erdogan's new front: Turkey takes on Syria's kurds (part 1)

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2018: Modi defends globalisation but warns it's losing its lustre

FOCUS

Namibia's genocide: Descendants sue Germany for reparations

THE INTERVIEW

Ex-president Lula is 'clearly innocent', Rousseff says

ENCORE!

Author Mohsin Hamid: The magic of the migrant crisis

TALKING EUROPE

Estonia at 100: President Kaljulaid on risks, opportunities and Europhilia

TALKING EUROPE

Did the WannaCry cyber attack make you... want to cry?

EYE ON AFRICA

George Weah sworn in as Liberia's president

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-01-23

Ex-president Lula is 'clearly innocent', Rousseff says

In an interview with FRANCE 24, former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff spoke out about her impeachment in 2016, claiming to be the "victim of a parliamentary coup". She also weighed in ahead of the appeal of her predecessor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was found guilty of corruption last year.

Speaking to FRANCE 24 in Brazil, Rousseff came to the defence of her predecessor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for corruption in July 2017. His appeal is scheduled for January 24. Lula is "clearly innocent" and his trial "is full of errors”, Rousseff told FRANCE 24. She believes Brazil will be ungovernable if Lula cannot run for president in October.

By Victoria ALVARES

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2018-01-20 human rights

HRW chief: 'Trump has been a disaster for human rights'

Human Rights Watch, one of the world's most prominent human rights organisations, has just published its annual report. One of its conclusions is that human rights can - under...

2018-01-19 Middle East

Chief Palestinian negotiator: 'Trump is burying two-state solution'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, the chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat slammed US President Donald Trump's recent decisions on Middle East policy, saying they "bury" the...

2018-01-17 Africa

'Equatorial Guinea's attempted coup began in France,' says President Obiang

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 and RFI, Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema spoke out for the first time about the recent alleged attempt to overthrow...

2018-01-17 migrants

IOM chief: 'Migrants are the quintessential agents of development'

Millions of migrants risk their lives every year making treacherous journeys because policymakers in the countries they seek to reach offer them little alternative. William Lacy...

