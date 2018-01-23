International News 24/7

 

Americas

Macron to be welcomed for first state visit of Trump presidency

© Stéphane de Sakutin, AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Sicily on May 26, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-01-23

US President Donald Trump will host the first state visit of his presidency when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the White House in late April, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

The official visit will include the first state dinner at the White House to be hosted by the US president and First Lady Melania Trump. Trump went through his first year in office without hosting a state dinner.

He and Macron have developed a friendly relationship over the past year despite key differences on policy, including the US withdrawal from the Paris climate accord in June.

In a joint statement after the US announcement, Germany, France and Italy said they were "firmly convinced that the agreement cannot be renegotiated" and rejected any possibility of striking a new deal more favourable to the United States.

Macron was firm in that sentiment, saying that other signatory nations "will not renegotiate an agreement that is less ambitious" than the current Paris Agreement.

>> Trump, Macron to seek common ground during Paris visit

More recently, Macron said that he, too, was outraged by reports that Trump had described parts of Africa and the Caribbean  as "shithole countries", calling such language inappropriate and counterproductive.

Nevertheless, the two men have remained on friendly diplomatic terms. Trump has called Washington's friendship with France "unbreakable" and was a guest of honour at the Bastlle Day parade in Paris on July 14, a visit that included a private dinner in the Eiffel Tower restaurant with Macron and First Lady Brigitte.

Trump did not, however, receive the honour of a formal state dinner at the Élysée Palace.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-23

