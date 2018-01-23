Macron to be welcomed for first state visit of Trump presidency

US President Donald Trump will host the first state visit of his presidency when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the White House in late April, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.
The official visit will include the first state dinner at the White House to be hosted by the US president and First Lady Melania Trump. Trump went through his first year in office without hosting a state dinner.
In a joint statement after the US announcement, Germany, France and Italy said they were "firmly convinced that the agreement cannot be renegotiated" and rejected any possibility of striking a new deal more favourable to the United States.
Macron was firm in that sentiment, saying that other signatory nations "will not renegotiate an agreement that is less ambitious" than the current Paris Agreement.
More recently, Macron said that he, too, was outraged by reports that Trump had described parts of Africa and the Caribbean as "shithole countries", calling such language inappropriate and counterproductive.
Nevertheless, the two men have remained on friendly diplomatic terms. Trump has called Washington's friendship with France "unbreakable" and was a guest of honour at the Bastlle Day parade in Paris on July 14, a visit that included a private dinner in the Eiffel Tower restaurant with Macron and First Lady Brigitte.
Trump did not, however, receive the honour of a formal state dinner at the Élysée Palace.
