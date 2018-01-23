'The Shape of Water' leads Oscar contenders with 13 nominations including Best Picture

“The Shape of Water,” a fantasy drama about a woman who falls in love with an aquatic creature, led the Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 13 including the top prize for Best Picture.

The Fox Searchlight film will compete against fellow contenders “Call Me By Your Name,” British World War II dramas “Darkest Hour” and “Dunkirk,” racial thriller “Get Out,” mother-daughter tale “Lady Bird,” the romance “Phantom Thread,” Pentagon Papers drama “The Post” and dark comedy “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” for the Best Picture award at the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on March 4.

“The Shape of Water” earned nominations in all major categories, including for its director Guillermo del Toro and for actors Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer.

“Dunkirk” from Warner Bros. followed with eight nominations, including for director Christopher Nolan. “Three Billboards,” also from Fox Searchlight, had seven, including acting nods for Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

Greta Gerwig became only the fifth woman ever to be nominated for a Best Director Oscar, for “Lady Bird.” The movie also won a lead actress nomination for Saoirse Ronan and for supporting actress Laurie Metcalf.

Other nominees include:

Best Actress



Sally Hawkins - "The Shape of Water"



Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing,

Missouri"



Meryl Streep - "The Post"



Margot Robbie - "I, Tonya"



Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird"

Best Actor



Timothee Chalamet - "Call Me by Your Name"



Daniel Day-Lewis - "Phantom Thread"



Daniel Kaluuya - "Get Out"



Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"



Denzel Washington - "Roman J. Israel, Esq."



Best Director



Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"



Christopher Nolan - "Dunkirk"



Jordan Peele - "Get Out"



Greta Gerwig - "Lady Bird"



Paul Thomas Anderson - "Phantom Thread"

Best Supporting Actor



Willem Dafoe - "The Florida Project"



Richard Jenkins - "The Shape of Water"



Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Christopher Plummer - "All the Money in the World"



Woody Harrelson - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing,

Missouri"



Best Supporting Actress



Mary J. Blige - "Mudbound"



Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"



Laurie Metcalf - "Lady Bird"



Octavia Spencer - "The Shape of Water"



Lesley Manville - "Phantom Thread"



Best Original Screenplay



"The Big Sick"



"Get Out"



"Lady Bird"



"The Shape of Water"



"Three Billbaord Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

