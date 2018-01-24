Suicide bomber, gunmen attack Save the Children office in Afghanistan

A suicide bomber detonated a car bomb outside the Save the Children office in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad Wednesday as gunmen stormed the premises in an ongoing attack that wounded 11 people so far, according to a local official.

A massive blast was heard near the Save the Children offices early Wednesday, according to witnesses, in what appeared to be a coordinated attack on the international NGO that has a long history of working in Afghanistan.

"At around 9:10am a suicide attacker detonated a car bomb at the entrance of Save the Children's compound in police district three of Jalalabad city," Nangarhar governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

"A group of armed men then entered the compound. So far 11 wounded people have been brought to hospitals."

Special forces arrived at the scene of the attack and cordoned off a large area around the premises, according to the Afghan Tolo TV station.

The attackers also tossed hand grenades towards security forces, a police officer on the scene told Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary.

#AFG We are fighting 2 or 3 attackers who are inside. Our forces are dealing with a complex situation, a senior officer with Ningarhar police tells me. BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) January 24, 2018

Afghan security services have cordoned off a large area around the compound, while relatives of Save the Children staffers, anxious for news of their loved ones, rushed to the scene of the attack.

‘I jumped out of the window’

Mohammad Amin, who was inside the compound when the attackers stormed inside, told AFP from his hospital bed that he heard "a big blast".

"We ran for cover and I saw a gunman hitting the main gate with an RPG (rocket propelled grenade) to enter the compound. I jumped out of the window," Amin said.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the Save the Children office, which is located in an area that is home to several international aid organisations.

Images posted on Twitter showed panicked children fleeing the scene of the attack.

After heard range of explosions in areas, schoolchildren ran away on the street toward their homes, How would be as psychological affected on their mind? exactly they are our future, #JalalabadAttack, #Afghanistan @unafghanistan pic.twitter.com/Gu9acIdpqY Hbabur (@Humayoonbabur) January 24, 2018

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Attacks target international aid groups

The attack on Save the Children is the latest violence to strike an international NGO in war-torn Afghanistan.

The International Committee of the Red Cross announced in October it would "drastically" reduce its presence in the country after seven employees were killed in attacks last year.

The decision by the charity, which has been working in Afghanistan for over three decades, underlined the growing dangers for aid workers, who have increasingly become casualties of a surge in militant violence in recent years.

Nangarhar, a restive province bordering Pakistan, is a stronghold for the Islamic State (IS) group and also has a significant Taliban presence.

US and Afghan forces have been carrying out ground and air operations against IS group fighters in Nangarhar.

While Afghan security forces are conducting most of the fighting against the IS group and Taliban militants, US troops operate alongside them in a training capacity and are frequently on the front lines.

The attack comes days after Taliban gunmen raided a luxury hotel in Kabul, killing at least 22 people, mostly foreigners.

The last major attack in Jalalabad was on December 31 when an explosion at a funeral killed 18 mourners and wounded another 13. There was no claim of responsibility.

