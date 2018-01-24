International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Macron in Davos: French President Pleads for More Ambitious Europe

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

As Lebanon pushes for Syrian refugees to return home, dilemma remains

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Turkish FM: 'We might start an operation in Syria's Manbij'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Women protest alleged rapes at Nairobi hospital

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2018: Macron to present vision for Europe

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2018: Spotlight on gender equality

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Couscous, protected by UNESCO? North Africa certainly hopes so!

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#ChooseFrance campaign aims to show 'France is back'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2018: Balancing tech risks and opportunities

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-01-24

Turkish FM: 'We might start an operation in Syria's Manbij'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu said that Turkey's ongoing military operation against Kurds in northern Syria could be expanded to the neighbouring Manbij region and even east of the Euphrates river. "This operation is targeting Afrin region. But the threat is also coming from Manbij", Cavusoglu told FRANCE 24. "For now, Afrin is the target. But in the future, we might also start an operation in Manbij and also in the eastern part of the Euphrates."

Speaking to FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman in Paris, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu also discussed Ankara's ties with the United States. Cavusoglu said he had conveyed to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Ankara's concerns about Washington's plan to form a border force largely made up of Syrian Kurds.

>> On France24.com: Erdogan's new front: Turkey takes on Syria's Kurds

However, the Turkish foreign minister warned that the US had repeatedly failed to deliver on its promises to stop supporting and arming the Kurdish YPG group, which Turkey considers a terrorist organisation. "The US made a lot of promises and they haven’t delivered," he told FRANCE 24.

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2018-01-23 Americas

Ex-president Lula is 'clearly innocent', Rousseff says

In an interview with FRANCE 24, former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff spoke out about her impeachment in 2016, claiming to be the "victim of a parliamentary coup". She also...

Read more

2018-01-20 human rights

HRW chief: 'Trump has been a disaster for human rights'

Human Rights Watch, one of the world's most prominent human rights organisations, has just published its annual report. One of its conclusions is that human rights can - under...

Read more

2018-01-19 Middle East

Chief Palestinian negotiator: 'Trump is burying two-state solution'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, the chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat slammed US President Donald Trump's recent decisions on Middle East policy, saying they "bury" the...

Read more

2018-01-17 Africa

'Equatorial Guinea's attempted coup began in France,' says President Obiang

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 and RFI, Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema spoke out for the first time about the recent alleged attempt to overthrow...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility