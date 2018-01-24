Turkish FM: 'We might start an operation in Syria's Manbij'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu said that Turkey's ongoing military operation against Kurds in northern Syria could be expanded to the neighbouring Manbij region and even east of the Euphrates river. "This operation is targeting Afrin region. But the threat is also coming from Manbij", Cavusoglu told FRANCE 24. "For now, Afrin is the target. But in the future, we might also start an operation in Manbij and also in the eastern part of the Euphrates."

Speaking to FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman in Paris, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu also discussed Ankara's ties with the United States. Cavusoglu said he had conveyed to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Ankara's concerns about Washington's plan to form a border force largely made up of Syrian Kurds.

However, the Turkish foreign minister warned that the US had repeatedly failed to deliver on its promises to stop supporting and arming the Kurdish YPG group, which Turkey considers a terrorist organisation. "The US made a lot of promises and they haven’t delivered," he told FRANCE 24.

By Marc PERELMAN