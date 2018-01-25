International News 24/7

 

Americas

Brazil's Workers Party announces Lula as its presidential candidate

© Miguel Schincariol, AFP | Trade unionists and members of social movements demonstrate in support of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Sao Paulo, Brazil on January 24, 2018.

Video by Tim VICKERY

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-25

Brazil’s Workers Party said on Thursday that its founder and former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be its candidate again in the October election, despite losing an appeal against a corruption conviction that will likely bar him.

Party leader Senator Gleisi Hoffmann announced the plan for Lula’s presidential bid at a rally by labor unions. Wednesday’s unanimous ruling against Lula leaves him with little room to appeal to higher courts and electoral authorities are expected to block his candidacy if he registers to run.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-01-25

