France to issue on-the-spot fines for cannabis use

The French government said Thursday it will start handing out smaller, on-the-spot fines as part of a new policy on cannabis use, ruling out a decriminalisation of the drug.
Cannabis use is on the rise in France, with around 700,000 people estimated to use the drug every day.
The number of 15- and 16-year-olds who admitted recent use of cannabis was higher in France than any other European country in a 2015 survey published by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug addiction, an EU agency.
“We are going to introduce simplified fines for this offence,” said Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.
Collomb said further action against offenders would remain an option, adding: “Therefore there will be no decriminalisation for cannabis use.”
The new fines are expected to be set at 150 to 200 euros ($180 to $250).
France’s current laws on drug use are some of Europe’s strictest, providing for fines of up to 3,750 euros and prison sentences of up to a year.
In 2015, the last year for which figures were published, 140,000 people were arrested for drug use offences, though only 3,098 were given prison sentences.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.