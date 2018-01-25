International News 24/7

 

Business

Beyond the Paradise Papers: Can global tax evasion be stopped?

© Screengrab FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-01-25

The Paradise Papers may have exposed the extent of global tax evasion, but can it be stopped? FRANCE 24's Stephen Carroll engages with top business leaders and economists at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Date created : 2018-01-25

