Americas

Brazilian judge orders police to seize ex-president Lula’s passport

© Nelson Almeida, AFP | Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a campaign rally to launch his presidential candidacy for the upcoming October elections, Sao Paulo, on January 25, 2018

Video by Emerald MAXWELL , Solange MOUGIN

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-26

A Brazilian court on Thursday approved the seizure of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s passport, the Justice Ministry said, after an appeals court upheld the corruption conviction of the left-wing hero.

The decision came on the eve of a planned trip by Lula to Africa. It also came a day after appellate court judges voted to uphold Lula’s convictions on taking a bribe and money laundering and extended his sentence, in a major blow to the popular politician’s plans to run again for the presidency this year.

Lula’s lawyer Cristiano Zanin said the former president’s passport would be handed in on Friday, but called the decision “shocking” and an unnecessary restriction on his freedom of movement. In a statement, he said that the appellate court had been informed of Lula’s trip to Africa and his plans to return to Brazil on Jan 29.

“He won’t travel now,” Lula spokesman Jose Chrispiniano said, adding that the former leader had planned to attend an African Union conference in Ethiopia.

Justice Minister Torquoato Jardim, who was informed of the decision by the federal police chief, recommended that Lula be informed of the decision to avoid any problems, the ministry said.

Lula could be arrested as soon as judges make a decision on a final appeal in his case, which is expected to occur in at most two to three months.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-01-26

  • BRAZIL

    Brazil's Workers Party announces Lula as its presidential candidate

    Read more

  • BRAZIL

    Brazil court upholds Lula graft conviction in blow to election hopes

    Read more

  • BRAZIL

    Brazil's Lula defiant as supporters rally ahead of ruling

    Read more

