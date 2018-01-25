International News 24/7

 

Beyond the Paradise Papers: Can global tax avoidance be stopped? (Part 2)

Beyond the Paradise Papers: Can global tax avoidance be stopped? (Part 1)

Biohacking: Touching sound with your fingertips

Video: French Guiana battles with migrant influx, drug trafficking

Tony Blair: 'Brits have the right to rethink Brexit'

Davos 2018 Wrap - The takeaway from this year's World Economic Forum

Paris's recurring flood threat

Trump in Davos after Macron, Erdogan's new front, Lula defies corruption charges

Angouleme: Highlights from one of the world's biggest comic book festivals

A live debate on the topic of the day, with four guests. From Monday to Thursday at 7.10 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-01-27

Latest update : 2018-01-27

Beyond the Paradise Papers: Can global tax avoidance be stopped? (Part 1)

It costs governments $240 billion every year, but can global tax avoidance be stopped? After scandals like the Paradise Papers, why has more not been done to make the rich and big business pay what they owe? Watch our special debate with a panel of high-profile guests, hosted by FRANCE 24's business editor Stephen Carroll, at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Click here to watch the second part of the debate.

By Stephen CARROLL

Our guests

Pierre Moscovici

EU Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs

Joseph E. Stiglitz

Nobel prize-winning economist

Paschal Donohoe

Irish Finance Minister

Winnie Byanyima

Executive Director, Oxfam International

Davide Serra

Founder and CEO, Algebris

