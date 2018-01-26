Paris floods wreak transport havoc for commuters, tourists

The relentless rain over Paris, which caused the river Seine to burst its banks, has briefly turned transportation in the city into a nightmare for tourists and commuters alike, halting train and boat services, and putting museums on flood alert.

“Of course the floods [have] made us upset because we don’t have the Seine cruises,” a frustrated tourist told FRANCE 24 near the overflowing river, but insisted that did not change how he feels for the city. “I love Paris anyhow,” he said.

Alain Krakovitch, a director of local train operator SNCF Transilien, said his company’s forced halt of parts of the RER C within Paris – a commuter train carrying around half a million passengers per day, passing by world-famous landmarks such as Notre Dame cathedral, the Musée d’Orsay and the Eiffel Tower – “has definitely had an impact on commuters, and tourists too”.

