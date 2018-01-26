International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

'Trumpocalyse Now'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2018: Trump steals the WEF spotlight

Read more

THE DEBATE

Prison or Presidency: Brazil's Lula defies corruption charges

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2018: Global businesses grapple with changing technology

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2018: Macron calls for cooperation and reform

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'The Post', the Oscars and Myfrenchfilmfestival.com

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2018: Blockchain frenzy hits global elite

Read more

FOCUS

Volunteers lead resistance to Belgium's hard line on migrants

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Sexism & the City: UK men-only charity gala closes over sexual harassment claims

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Paris floods wreak transport havoc for commuters, tourists

© Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, AFP | This photo taken on January 25, 2018, in Paris shows the Eiffel Tower, next to the river Seine, with water touching the Zouave statue of the Pont d'Alma bridge.

Video by Anca ULEA , Fanny ALLARD

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-01-26

The relentless rain over Paris, which caused the river Seine to burst its banks, has briefly turned transportation in the city into a nightmare for tourists and commuters alike, halting train and boat services, and putting museums on flood alert.

“Of course the floods [have] made us upset because we don’t have the Seine cruises,” a frustrated tourist told FRANCE 24 near the overflowing river, but insisted that did not change how he feels for the city. “I love Paris anyhow,” he said.

Alain Krakovitch, a director of local train operator SNCF Transilien, said his company’s forced halt of parts of the RER C within Paris – a commuter train carrying around half a million passengers per day, passing by world-famous landmarks such as Notre Dame cathedral, the Musée d’Orsay and the Eiffel Tower – “has definitely had an impact on commuters, and tourists too”.

For the latest information on public transport, see www.transilien.com/en

Date created : 2018-01-26

  • FRANCE

    Paris braced for more flooding as Seine keeps rising

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Attacks, strikes and floods decimate Paris tourism

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Louvre museum closes to evacuate stored art as floodwaters rise

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility