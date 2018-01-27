International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Beyond the Paradise Papers: Can global tax avoidance be stopped? (Part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Beyond the Paradise Papers: Can global tax avoidance be stopped? (Part 1)

Read more

#TECH 24

Biohacking: Touching sound with your fingertips

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: French Guiana battles with migrant influx, drug trafficking

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Tony Blair: ‘Brits have the right to rethink Brexit’

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2018 Wrap - The takeaway from this year's World Economic Forum

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Paris's recurring flood threat

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump in Davos after Macron, Erdogan's new front, Lula defies corruption charges

Read more

ENCORE!

Angouleme: Highlights from one of the world's biggest comic book festivals

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Gunman launch deadly attack on Malian army base

© Philippe Desmazes, AFP | Malian soldiers patrol near Timbuktu on June 3, 2015.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-27

Unidentified gunmen on Saturday killed at least 14 soldiers in central Mali, an area targeted by a growing wave of attacks by Islamist militants, when they overran a military camp early on Saturday, two army officers said.

West Africa’s arid Sahel region is suffering a spike in violence by militant groups, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, that is drawing an increasingly aggressive response from countries including France and the United States.

The military camp in the town of Soumpi, near the southern boundary of Mali’s Timbuktu region, came under attack at around 6 a.m. (0600 GMT).

“The provisional toll is 14 dead, 17 wounded and two enemies killed. The search is still on for those missing,” one of the sources said.

The second source said “around 15” soldiers had been killed.

“The soldiers abandoned their position. The enemy carried away material,” he said.

Both sources asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Islamist fighters seized control of Mali’s northern desert regions in 2012 before being driven back by a French-led intervention a year later.

But despite the presence of a U.N. peacekeeping mission and troops operating under a regional French anti-militant mission, violence is again on the rise and attacks are spreading further south towards the capital, Bamako.

>> Video: FRANCE 24 follows special forces fighting Sahel militants

A landmine explosion blew up a civilian passenger vehicle near the central Mali village of Boni on Thursday, killing 26 people and wounding several others.

In a separate incident on the same day in the nearby town of Youwarou, the Malian military said its forces repelled an attack by suspected Islamist fighters.

Mali and its western neighbour Senegal plan to deploy 1,000 troops soon in an operation to pacify central Mali and contain jihadists who had previously been confined to its Saharan expanses in the north.

But analysts doubt they will be able to do so purely through military means. The Islamists exploit the grievances of Fulani cattle herders and their disputes with local farmers over access to grazing lands.

The government’s periodic crackdowns on suspected jihadists have therefore tended to target the Fulani, driving some of them into the arms of the armed groups.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-01-27

  • MALI

    Mali president names new govt after PM's shock resignation

    Read more

  • AFRICA

    Exclusive: Five-nation 'G5 Sahel' force launches operations in Mali

    Read more

  • MALI

    Four UN peacekeepers, one Malian soldier killed in Mali attacks claimed by JNIM

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility