International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Beyond the Paradise Papers: Can global tax avoidance be stopped? (Part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Beyond the Paradise Papers: Can global tax avoidance be stopped? (Part 1)

Read more

#TECH 24

Biohacking: Touching sound with your fingertips

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: French Guiana battles with migrant influx, drug trafficking

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Tony Blair: ‘Brits have the right to rethink Brexit’

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2018 Wrap - The takeaway from this year's World Economic Forum

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Paris's recurring flood threat

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump in Davos after Macron, Erdogan's new front, Lula defies corruption charges

Read more

ENCORE!

Angouleme: Highlights from one of the world's biggest comic book festivals

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title with victory over Cilic at Australian Open

© Saeed Khan, AFP | Roger Federer kisses the winner's trophy after beating Croatia's Marin Cilic in their men's singles final match on day 14 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 28.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-28

Roger Federer has won his 20th Grand Slam singles title with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final.

Back where his career resurgence began last year with an unexpected run to the title following a six-month injury layoff, Federer had an almost perfect title defense until he reached the second set of the final.

After going through four years without winning a major, Federer has now won three of the last five.

The 36-year-old Federer started with an intensity that stunned Cilic, getting service breaks in the first and third games and forcing his Croatian rival to go for a new racket after just 12 points. Federer only conceded two points on his serve in the opening set, which lasted just 24 minutes and was played under a closed roof on Rod Laver Arena because of the heat outside.

But Cilic rallied in the second, getting his big forehand working and, after missing a set point on Federer's serve in the 10th game, leveled the match in the tiebreaker.

Federer won the third set in 29 minutes and was up a break in the fourth but momentum swung fully again, with Cilic going on a roll to level the match. Federer's first-serve percentage plummeted from above 80 in the third set to 36 in the fourth as Cilic attacked.

The fifth started with Federer fending off two break points to hold, then breaking Cilic for a 2-0 lead.

Federer upped his level when it counted most, breaking Cilic again in the sixth game and then closing out love - including an unsuccessful challenge from Cilic on match point  - to start his celebrations.

Federer had won eight of their previous nine matches - his only defeat coming in the semifinals of the U.S. Open in 2014, where Cilic claimed his first major title.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-01-28

  • SPORT

    Federer wins record 8th Wimbledon, beating Cilic in final

    Read more

  • TENNIS

    Federer beats Nadal in thriller to win fifth Australian Open, 18th Grand Slam title

    Read more

  • TENNIS

    Federer to miss Rio Olympics, rest of season with injury

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility