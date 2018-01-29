International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Yemen on the brink: Civil war, famine...and a growing separatist movement

Read more

FOCUS

University graduates in southern Tunisia face mass unemployment

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Bulgaria takes the helm: Deputy PM Donchev on taking over the EU presidency

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Death of a businessman: Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Head of Tibetan government-in-exile: 'We hope Trump will meet the Dalai Lama'

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The Via Domitia, France's southern highway in Roman times

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Mining woes in DR Congo, and fact-checking claims about migrants

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Congolese President Kabila holds rare press conference amid tensions

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Researchers say 3,000-year-old skeleton belonged to 'hottie' with great teeth

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Airbnb to give French cities 13.5 million euros in tourist tax

© Ludovic Marin, AFP | People walk on the Trocadero esplanade, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in the morning of January 17, 2018, in Paris.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-01-29

The home-sharing website and app Airbnb said Monday it will pay 13.5 million euros in tourist tax to cities across France. The tax was automatically collected with each booking made in 50 different French cities in 2017.

As Airbnb’s top destination city worldwide, Paris will receive the largest share, at 6.9 million euros, the company said in a statement. The Mediterranean coastal town of Nice will scoop 860,000 euros and Marseille will receive 790,000 euros. France’s popular Alpine ski resorts are to get more than 550,000 euros. Airbnb plans to roll out the automatic tax system to 15,000 towns and cities in France in Spring 2018.

The money is double the amount the company paid in 2016, and is part of a renewed drive to mollify French authorities who are cracking down on the US-based company. Mayors in Paris accuse Airbnb of contributing to a housing shortage and a decline in the city's population. Luxury ‘palace’ hotels such as Le Bristol and Plaza Athénée, as well as smaller hotels, have complained that Airbnb presents unfair competition without having to abide by the same regulations.

In November last year, Airbnb introduced a cap on how many days users can rent out their property every year. The maximum fine for not keeping to the 120-day limit is 50,000 euros. In December, France’s National Assembly allowed regional authorities to increase the daily tourist tax (known as ‘taxe de séjour’ in French) to between 1 and 5 per cent of the nightly rate per person.

Date created : 2018-01-29

  • FRANCE

    Paris population fall blamed on Airbnb

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French hotels file complaint against ‘illegal’ Airbnb practices

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Are Parisians being asked to denounce neighbours over illegal Airbnb listings?

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility