International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Yemen on the brink: Civil war, famine...and a growing separatist movement

Read more

FOCUS

University graduates in southern Tunisia face mass unemployment

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Bulgaria takes the helm: Deputy PM Donchev on taking over the EU presidency

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Death of a businessman: Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Head of Tibetan government-in-exile: 'We hope Trump will meet the Dalai Lama'

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The Via Domitia, France's southern highway in Roman times

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Mining woes in DR Congo, and fact-checking claims about migrants

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Congolese President Kabila holds rare press conference amid tensions

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Researchers say 3,000-year-old skeleton belonged to 'hottie' with great teeth

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

FBI deputy director steps down after Trump criticism

© Alex Wong, Getty Images | Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens during a news conference to announce significant law enforcement actions July 13, 2017 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC.

Video by Philip CROWTHER

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-29

The FBI's deputy director, Andrew McCabe, whom President Donald Trump repeatedly accused of political bias, is stepping down ahead of his official retirement date, a government source confirmed Monday.

McCabe is stopping work immediately but will remain on the FBI payroll until March to obtain retirement benefits, the source confirmed.

McCabe, 49, was expected to leave sometime early this year when he became fully eligible for a pension, after two decades in the bureau.

Trump targeted McCabe with critical tweets after it emerged that his wife had received a campaign contribution for a race in Virginia in 2015 from an ally of Trump rival Hillary Clinton.

McCabe and fired FBI director James Comey had key roles in the FBI's probe of Clinton in the 2016 election, which ultimately cleared the Democrat of criminal wrongdoing in her misuse of a personal email server while she was secretary of state.

Both were also involved in the initial stages of an ongoing investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russians during the election.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed collusion allegations as "fake news" and has accused the FBI of bias for pursuing the probe, now in the hands of special prosecutor Robert Mueller -- himself a former FBI director.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-29

  • USA

    Trump says would 'love' to be questioned under oath in Russia probe

    Read more

  • USA

    'America first does not mean America alone,' Trump tells sceptical audience in Davos

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump tweets on Russia probe spark obstruction of justice warnings

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility