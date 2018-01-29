FBI deputy director steps down after Trump criticism

The FBI's deputy director, Andrew McCabe, whom President Donald Trump repeatedly accused of political bias, is stepping down ahead of his official retirement date, a government source confirmed Monday.

McCabe is stopping work immediately but will remain on the FBI payroll until March to obtain retirement benefits, the source confirmed.

McCabe, 49, was expected to leave sometime early this year when he became fully eligible for a pension, after two decades in the bureau.

Trump targeted McCabe with critical tweets after it emerged that his wife had received a campaign contribution for a race in Virginia in 2015 from an ally of Trump rival Hillary Clinton.

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakinâ€™ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wifeâ€™s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

McCabe and fired FBI director James Comey had key roles in the FBI's probe of Clinton in the 2016 election, which ultimately cleared the Democrat of criminal wrongdoing in her misuse of a personal email server while she was secretary of state.

Both were also involved in the initial stages of an ongoing investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russians during the election.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed collusion allegations as "fake news" and has accused the FBI of bias for pursuing the probe, now in the hands of special prosecutor Robert Mueller -- himself a former FBI director.

