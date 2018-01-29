International News 24/7

 

Europe

Russian athletes banned from 2018 Paralympics, some to compete as neutral

© Kirill Kudryavstev, AFP | Russia's delegation attending the Closing Ceremony of the XI Paralympic Olympic games at the Fisht Olympic Stadium near the city of Sochi.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-29

Russia’s team was banned from the upcoming Pyeongchang Paralympics on Monday because of its doping past.

The International Paralympic Committee said about 30-35 Russians will be allowed to compete in five sports as neutral athletes at the games, which run from March 8-18.

That mirrors the situation for next month’s Olympics. The Russian team has been barred, but 169 Russians have been invited to compete.

It will be the second Paralympics without a Russian team. The country was also excluded from the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics in 2016. Since then, there has been enough improvement to justify allowing Russians to compete as neutral athletes after extra drug testing, IPC president Andrew Parsons said.

“Although the (Russian Paralympic Committee) remains suspended they have made significant progress and we have to recognize this,” Parsons said. “We now have greater confidence that the anti-doping system in Russia is no longer compromised and corrupted. We have also witnessed behavioral and cultural changes.”

The Russians who are allowed to compete must have undergone extra testing. The team of “Neutral Paralympic Athletes” will be about half the size of the Russian team that competed in Sochi in 2014.

The neutral Paralympic athletes will be allowed to compete in Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboard and curling.

Russians had been allowed to compete as neutral athletes in some qualifying events ahead of the games before a final decision, but that came too late for Russia to qualify in hockey.

The IPC suspended Russia’s membership in August 2016 over what then-IPC president Philip Craven called a “medals over morals” culture with endemic cheating.

To be reinstated, Russian officials must either accept or disprove World Anti-Doping Agency investigations which found it ran a doping program. The IPC also requires the Russian anti-doping agency to be fully reinstated by WADA, which is also demanding Russia accepts the investigations’ findings.

The Russian government denies ever supporting any doping programs.

The Russian Paralympic Committee was praised for fulfilling other criteria which also required it to tighten up enforcement of drug-testing rules and distance itself from what the IPC called government “propaganda.”

(AP)

Date created : 2018-01-29

