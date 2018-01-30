International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Kenya's bitter divide: Government retaliates against opposition inauguration

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Corina Cretu: Binding Europe together with ring roads, museums and much more

Read more

FOCUS

Can the 'Great Green Wall' stop desertification in China?

Read more

ENCORE!

Irène Jacob finds her own voice to recount 'The Malady of Death'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Future of NAFTA still up in the air as talks end with little progress

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

At least four killed, thousands left homeless after fire in Nairobi shanty town

Read more

ENCORE!

Bruno Major: Once in a full moon

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Is this our future? Cape Town faces prospect of no more water

Read more

IN THE PRESS

After #MeToo, 'We Too': French men call for gender equality

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Catalan parliament delays re-election of fugitive leader Puigdemont

© Josep Lago, AFP | Catalan parliament speaker Roger Torrent (L) attends a meeting with the provincial government at the Catalan Parliament in Barcelona on January 30, 2018.

Video by Laurent BERSTECHER

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-30

Catalonia’s parliament speaker on Tuesday postponed a session intended to re-elect the region’s fugitive ex-president, saying the planned meeting would not take place until there were guarantees Spanish authorities “won’t interfere”.

The decision comes after Spain’s top court ruled Saturday that Carles Puigdemont, who has fled to Belgium and faces arrest if he returns, could only be re-elected if physically present in the parliament in Barcelona. The court also ordered that he must obtain permission to appear at parliament from the judge investigating him over Catalonia’s independence bid.

Puigdemont is one of more than a dozen Catalan political figures facing possible rebellion and sedition charges following the previous parliament’s illegal and unsuccessful declaration of independence in October, which brought Spain’s worst political crisis in decades to a head.

The decision leaves the future government of the prosperous region in something of a limbo.

Pro-independence camp 'deeply divided' over Puigdemont's future

Spain seized control of the region by firing Puigdemont and his government and dissolving parliament following the independence declaration. It says it will keep control until a new government takes office following elections held Dec. 21. The parliament was initially scheduled to have a first investiture vote by Wednesday.

Puigdemont’s party has appealed to the top court to annul Saturday’s ruling, arguing that their leader, as an elected lawmaker, has political immunity and is entitled to become regional president. The court was expected to rule later Tuesday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy urged the Catalan parliament to drop Puigdemont’s candidacy and opt for a lawmaker not entangled in legal proceedings.

Rajoy said the “most sensible” thing for the parliament speaker would be to propose a “clean candidate” who is willing to obey the law and work for the return of normality in Catalonia, a region of 7.5 million inhabitants and which represents a fifth of Spain’s GDP.

“I am not going to propose a candidate other than Puigdemont,” Catalan parliament speaker Roger Torrent said Tuesday. “President Puigdemont has all the right to be elected.”

“The Spanish government and the Constitutional court aim to violate the rights of millions of Catalans and this we will not accept,” he added.

Nonetheless, Torrent said the session to hold the vote would be postponed.

The Spanish government welcomed that decision. An official speaking anonymously in line with government rules said that pressure applied by the government and the country’s top court “have prevented a mockery of our democracy.”

(AP)

Date created : 2018-01-30

  • SPAIN

    Puigdemont cannot form government from abroad, Spain's top court rules

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Spain threatens to keep control as Catalan parties support Puigdemont for president

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Spanish court says ex-Catalan vice president must stay in jail

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility