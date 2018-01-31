International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Good Trump, bad Trump: US President touts unity... and divisive immigration plan

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Tunisian PM: Tunisia's goal is to ‘be part of the club of modern democracies’

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'A one-night wonder?' Papers react to Trump's State of the Union speech

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

IMF chief: 'Global growth forecasts are fairly good'

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri takes 'The Insult' all the way to the Oscars

Read more

FOCUS

Concern at resurgence of anti-Semitic crimes in Germany

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Football: Palestinian Honey Thaljieh plays by her own rules

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Trump calls for $1.5 trillion in new infrastructure spending

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Raila Odinga 'sworn in' as alternative president by Kenyan opposition

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
IN THE PRESS

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-01-31

'A one-night wonder?' Papers react to Trump's State of the Union speech

IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, January 31: Presidential, workmanlike, conciliatory... these are just some of the words describing Donald Trump's first State of the Union address. We bring you a special edition of the press review looking at reactions, commentary and tweets after that speech.

For some of the papers' commentary, check out these links below.

The Guardian said the night itself was meant to make Donald Trump look presidential, but he didn't pull it off.

Slate accused the US President of using people of colour as cover for his anti-immigrant policies.

And The Wall Street Journal says after "angry Trump" and "divisive Trump", we've finally seen "optimistic Trump".

By Dheepthika LAURENT

Follow us
Archives

2018-01-30 Donald Trump

Is this our future? Cape Town faces prospect of no more water

IN THE WORLD PAPERS - Tuesday, January 30: US First Lady Melania Trump is attending Donald Trump's inaugural State of the Union speech, her first appearance since his porn star...

Read more

2018-01-30 sexual assault

After #MeToo, 'We Too': French men call for gender equality

IN THE FRENCH PAPERS - Tuesday, January 30: Two French male celebrities launch the "We Too" movement in solidarity with women. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron's government is hit with...

Read more

2018-01-29 Israel

Researchers say 3,000-year-old skeleton belonged to 'hottie' with great teeth

IN THE WORLD PAPERS - Monday, January 29: Will the Russian youth finally unseat Vladimir Putin? Also, Israel and Poland are at loggerheads over a new law making it illegal to...

Read more

2018-01-29 France

From Baywatch to Marseille: Pamela Anderson is moving to France

IN THE FRENCH PAPERS - Monday, January 29: The papers are looking at a recent resurgence of violence in both Mali - where French military troops are posted - and in Afghanistan,...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility