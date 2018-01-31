'A one-night wonder?' Papers react to Trump's State of the Union speech

IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, January 31: Presidential, workmanlike, conciliatory... these are just some of the words describing Donald Trump's first State of the Union address. We bring you a special edition of the press review looking at reactions, commentary and tweets after that speech.

For some of the papers' commentary, check out these links below.

The Guardian said the night itself was meant to make Donald Trump look presidential, but he didn't pull it off.

Slate accused the US President of using people of colour as cover for his anti-immigrant policies.

And The Wall Street Journal says after "angry Trump" and "divisive Trump", we've finally seen "optimistic Trump".

By Dheepthika LAURENT