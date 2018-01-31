France's Macron to bolster Tunisia ties on maiden state visit

President Emmanuel Macron said France would step up its support for Tunisia's fledgling democracy on the first day of his maiden state visit to the troubled North African country.

The French president, who has made numerous trips to Africa, is in Tunisia for two days to further boost the close partnership between France and its former colony, which is struggling economically while contending with Islamic extremists.

It is Macron's first state visit since taking office last May, underscoring the importance of the event for both sides.

A four-point accord setting out ties for years to come in the economic, security and judicial, cultural and educational spheres is being signed.

His office said that Macron, traveling with a delegation of business leaders and cultural figures, will give a major speech Thursday before parliament to affirm French support for Tunisia's democratic transition as a model of hope for the Arab-Muslim world.

