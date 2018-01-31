International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Good Trump, bad Trump: US President touts unity... and divisive immigration plan

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Tunisian PM: Tunisia's goal is to ‘be part of the club of modern democracies’

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'A one-night wonder?' Papers react to Trump's State of the Union speech

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

IMF chief: 'Global growth forecasts are fairly good'

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri takes 'The Insult' all the way to the Oscars

Read more

FOCUS

Concern at resurgence of anti-Semitic crimes in Germany

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Football: Palestinian Honey Thaljieh plays by her own rules

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Trump calls for $1.5 trillion in new infrastructure spending

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Raila Odinga 'sworn in' as alternative president by Kenyan opposition

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-01-31

IMF chief: 'Global growth forecasts are fairly good'

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), gave an interview to FRANCE 24 in the Moroccan city of Marrakech. She discussed the IMF's recent global growth forecasts, calling them "fairly good" at 3.9% for both 2018 and 2019. Lagarde added that this growth is "generated by more than 120 countries, which represent roughly three-quarters of the world economy".

However, IMF chief Christine Lagarde noted that "in the Middle East and North Africa - and even more so in sub-Saharan Africa - the growth rates are still much lower than they were before the crisis".

Lagarde went on to underline the need to further develop the private sector in these countries. "We can no longer continue meeting the need for more jobs by creating additional jobs in the civil service", she explained.

By Line RIFAI

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2018-01-31 Africa

Tunisian PM: Tunisia's goal is to ‘be part of the club of modern democracies’

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24's Vanessa Burggraf in Tunis, Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed discussed his country's economic and social difficulties, seven years...

Read more

2018-01-27 Asia-pacific

Head of Tibetan government-in-exile: 'We hope Trump will meet the Dalai Lama'

Lobsang Sangay, head of the Tibetan government-in-exile, gave an interview to FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman during a visit to Paris. He discussed the Tibetan cause and the dream of...

Read more

2018-01-27 Europe

Tony Blair: ‘Brits have the right to rethink Brexit’

Speaking to FRANCE 24 in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Britain’s former prime minister Tony Blair makes one thing clear: He is on...

Read more

2018-01-24 Middle East

Turkish FM: 'We might start an operation in Syria's Manbij'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu said that Turkey's ongoing military operation against Kurds in northern Syria could be expanded to the...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility