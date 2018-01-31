IMF chief: 'Global growth forecasts are fairly good'

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), gave an interview to FRANCE 24 in the Moroccan city of Marrakech. She discussed the IMF's recent global growth forecasts, calling them "fairly good" at 3.9% for both 2018 and 2019. Lagarde added that this growth is "generated by more than 120 countries, which represent roughly three-quarters of the world economy".

However, IMF chief Christine Lagarde noted that "in the Middle East and North Africa - and even more so in sub-Saharan Africa - the growth rates are still much lower than they were before the crisis".

Lagarde went on to underline the need to further develop the private sector in these countries. "We can no longer continue meeting the need for more jobs by creating additional jobs in the civil service", she explained.

By Line RIFAI