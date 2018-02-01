International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Africa's Education Challenge: Struggling School Systems

Read more

ENCORE!

British band Alt J on their third album 'Relaxer'... and sex clubs

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Inside Austria's controversial far-right fraternities

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Venezuela crisis: Brazil struggles to cope with influx of refugees

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook user engagement drops as revenues rise

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Davos 2018: The fight for gender equality

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Lessons from my grandfather Mahatma: Arun Gandhi speaks to FRANCE 24

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Carles Puigdemont texts: 'It's over. Our own followers have given us up'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Moroccan 'Chibanis' celebrate victory in discrimination case against French state railway

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-02-01

British band Alt J on their third album 'Relaxer'... and sex clubs

Their debut album sold a million copies and won the UK and Ireland's Mercury prize in 2012. Now on their third recording, "Relaxer", they’re one of Britain’s most successful bands – although if you bumped into them in the street, you probably wouldn’t know it. Eve Jackson caught up with Alt J’s Joe Newman and Gus Unger-Hamilton to talk about sex clubs, selling out the world’s biggest stadiums and going on celebrity Mastermind.

By Eve JACKSON

Follow us

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2018-01-31 culture

Film show: Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri takes 'The Insult' all the way to the Oscars

Award-winning director Ziad Doueiri joins Eve Jackson and film critic Lisa Nesselson in the studio to talk about his banned film "The Insult" being nominated for Best Foreign...

Read more

2018-01-30 culture

Irène Jacob finds her own voice to recount 'The Malady of Death'

In front of the camera, she's been directed by the greats: Michelangelo Antonioni, Wim Wenders and Krystof Kiewslowski. On stage, she's grappled with work by Chekov and Molière....

Read more

2018-01-29 culture

Bruno Major: Once in a full moon

British singer-songwriter Bruno Major recorded and released a song every full moon for a year. It all came together in a 12-cut compilation entitled "A Song For Every Moon". He...

Read more

2018-01-26 culture

Angouleme: Highlights from one of the world's biggest comic book festivals

From Japanese manga to feminist comics, we bring you the highlights from France's 45th Angouleme Comic Book Festival with our reporter Aurore Dupuis.

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility