Video: Inside Austria's controversial far-right fraternities

In Austria, the Conservatives recently formed a governing coalition with the far-right FPÖ party. Some FPÖ members are suspected of having joined Burschenschaften, fraternities accused of extremism and even links to Neo-Nazism. Earlier this week, Austria's chancellor said he would shut one of these fraternities following an outcry over revelations the group used a songbook that praised the Holocaust. Our correspondents Vianey Lorin and Anthony Mills got a rare glimpse into this secretive world.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Rebecca Martin and Laura Burloux.
