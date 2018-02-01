International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Africa's Education Challenge: Struggling School Systems

Read more

ENCORE!

British band Alt J on their third album 'Relaxer'... and sex clubs

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Inside Austria's controversial far-right fraternities

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Venezuela crisis: Brazil struggles to cope with influx of refugees

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook user engagement drops as revenues rise

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Davos 2018: The fight for gender equality

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Lessons from my grandfather Mahatma: Arun Gandhi speaks to FRANCE 24

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Carles Puigdemont texts: 'It's over. Our own followers have given us up'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Moroccan 'Chibanis' celebrate victory in discrimination case against French state railway

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-02-01

Video: Inside Austria's controversial far-right fraternities

In Austria, the Conservatives recently formed a governing coalition with the far-right FPÖ party. Some FPÖ members are suspected of having joined Burschenschaften, fraternities accused of extremism and even links to Neo-Nazism. Earlier this week, Austria's chancellor said he would shut one of these fraternities following an outcry over revelations the group used a songbook that praised the Holocaust. Our correspondents Vianey Lorin and Anthony Mills got a rare glimpse into this secretive world.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Rebecca Martin and Laura Burloux.

By Vianey LORIN , Anthony MILLS

Our guests

Eric FREY

Editor, Der Standard

Archives

2018-01-31 Europe

Concern at resurgence of anti-Semitic crimes in Germany

On this year's Holocaust Remembrance Day, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of rising anti-Semitism. The number of anti-Semitic crimes is indeed on the rise in Germany. The...

Read more

2018-01-30 Asia-pacific

Can the 'Great Green Wall' stop desertification in China?

China is one of the countries worst affected by desertification. As the Gobi Desert expands further south - engulfing an average of 3,000 square kilometres every year - entire...

Read more

2018-01-29 Africa

University graduates in southern Tunisia face mass unemployment

The start of this year saw a wave of protests in Tunisia. Austerity measures and tax increases came into effect recently, while high inflation and unemployment still prevail. The...

Read more

2018-01-24 Europe

Volunteers lead resistance to Belgium's hard line on migrants

Over the past few months, Belgium seems to have hardened its migration policy. In addition to a wave of arrests, the government sent a number of Sudanese migrants back home,...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility