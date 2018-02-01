International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Africa's Education Challenge: Struggling School Systems

Read more

ENCORE!

British band Alt J on their third album 'Relaxer'... and sex clubs

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Inside Austria's controversial far-right fraternities

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Venezuela crisis: Brazil struggles to cope with influx of refugees

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook user engagement drops as revenues rise

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Davos 2018: The fight for gender equality

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Lessons from my grandfather Mahatma: Arun Gandhi speaks to FRANCE 24

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Carles Puigdemont texts: 'It's over. Our own followers have given us up'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Moroccan 'Chibanis' celebrate victory in discrimination case against French state railway

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

'Origin of the world': Facebook on trial over Courbet's vagina

© Sébastien Bozon, AFP | Gustave Courbet's "L'Origine du monde"

Video by Shona BHATTACHARYYA

Text by Tracy MCNICOLL

Latest update : 2018-02-01

Did Facebook conflate art with porn when it shut down a Paris teacher’s account? Accused of censorship over a 19th-century oil-on-canvas vagina, the US social media giant has a court date - if not a fine art lesson - in France on Thursday.

The trial in the French capital comes seven years after Facebook shut down a Paris teacher’s personal account without notice on February 27, 2011, after the art lover posted a photo of Gustave Courbet’s 1866 painting “L’Origine du monde” ("The Origin of the world”) on his virtual wall. The photo in question was hyperlinked to a video reportage about the artwork’s history.

Frédéric Durand-Baïssas posted the painting days after Facebook had similarly shut down Danish sculptor Frode Steinicke’s account on the site for the same purported infraction of the social network's rules barring nudity. Steinicke's account was eventually reactivated, sans the offending artwork.

Claiming freedom of expression, Durand-Baïssas sued Facebook in October 2011 to get his own account reactivated. So began a five-year jurisdiction battle with the California-based firm, which argued it was accountable to California law and could only answer to a US court.

Artist Emma Blau: 'Because of algorithms, ridiculous things get taken down'

“On the one hand, Facebook shows a total permissiveness regarding violence and ideas conveyed on the social network. And on the other hand, [it] shows an extreme prudishness regarding the body and nudity,” the aggrieved Facebook user’s lawyer, Stéphane Cottineau, told the Associated Press in 2016, after winning the right to have the case heard in France.

Courbet's iconic nude, a canvas likely commissioned by the Turkish-Egyptian diplomat Khalil-Bey, its first owner, entered the Musée d’Orsay in 1995, 40 years after its last private purchase, by the French psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan.

“The anatomical description of female sex organs is not attenuated by any historical or literary device,” the Paris museum describes the work in an online blurb. “Yet thanks to Courbet’s great virtuosity and the refinement of his amber colour scheme, the painting escapes pornographic status.”

(With AFP and AP)

Date created : 2018-02-01

  • INTERNET

    Facebook vows to tackle social media threat to democracy

    Read more

  • MEDIA

    Facebook to add 3,000 workers to monitor violent streaming videos

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Facebook, Google partner with French media to combat ‘fake news’

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility