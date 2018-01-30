Lessons from my grandfather Mahatma: Arun Gandhi speaks to FRANCE 24

As Indians mark the 70th anniversary of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of nonviolent resistance to British rule, his grandson tells FRANCE 24 that Mahatma’s lessons are needed now more than ever. To reduce conflict in the world, we must start with ourselves, he argues. "We have learned to control people through fear. It starts with threatening our children at home, and then it goes all the way up to the highest levels."
Arun Gandhi, the grandson of India's Mahatma Gandhi, is an activist and founder of the US-based MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence. "Simplify your life, consume less, waste less," he says of the climate crisis.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.