THE DEBATE

Africa's Education Challenge: Struggling School Systems

ENCORE!

British band Alt J on their third album 'Relaxer'... and sex clubs

FOCUS

Video: Inside Austria's controversial far-right fraternities

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Venezuela crisis: Brazil struggles to cope with influx of refugees

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook user engagement drops as revenues rise

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Davos 2018: The fight for gender equality

THE INTERVIEW

Lessons from my grandfather Mahatma: Arun Gandhi speaks to FRANCE 24

IN THE PRESS

Carles Puigdemont texts: 'It's over. Our own followers have given us up'

IN THE PRESS

Moroccan 'Chibanis' celebrate victory in discrimination case against French state railway

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-02-01

Lessons from my grandfather Mahatma: Arun Gandhi speaks to FRANCE 24

As Indians mark the 70th anniversary of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of nonviolent resistance to British rule, his grandson tells FRANCE 24 that Mahatma’s lessons are needed now more than ever. To reduce conflict in the world, we must start with ourselves, he argues. "We have learned to control people through fear. It starts with threatening our children at home, and then it goes all the way up to the highest levels."

Arun Gandhi, the grandson of India's Mahatma Gandhi, is an activist and founder of the US-based MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence. "Simplify your life, consume less, waste less," he says of the climate crisis.

By Armen GEORGIAN

2018-01-31 Africa

Tunisia aims to ‘be part of the club of modern democracies’, says PM

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24's Vanessa Burggraf in Tunis, Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed discussed his country's economic and social difficulties, seven years...

2018-01-31 Business

IMF chief: 'Global growth forecasts are fairly good'

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), gave an interview to FRANCE 24 in the Moroccan city of Marrakech. She discussed the IMF's recent...

2018-01-27 Asia-pacific

Head of Tibetan government-in-exile: 'We hope Trump will meet the Dalai Lama'

Lobsang Sangay, head of the Tibetan government-in-exile, gave an interview to FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman during a visit to Paris. He discussed the Tibetan cause and the dream of...

2018-01-27 Europe

Tony Blair: ‘Brits have the right to rethink Brexit’

Speaking to FRANCE 24 in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Britain’s former prime minister Tony Blair makes one thing clear: He is on...

