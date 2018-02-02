International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Video: Inside Austria's far-right fraternities

Read more

ENCORE!

British band Alt J on their third album 'Relaxer' and sex clubs

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Pornography or art? Facebook in French courts over censorship of Courbet's vagina

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump applauds for himself at State of the Union

Read more

THE DEBATE

Africa's Education Challenge: Struggling School Systems

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Venezuela crisis: Brazil struggles to cope with influx of refugees

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook user engagement drops as revenues rise

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Davos 2018: The fight for gender equality

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Lessons from my grandfather Mahatma: Arun Gandhi speaks to FRANCE 24

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Fidel Castro's eldest son 'commits suicide'

© Adalberto Roque / AFP | File photo taken on June 1, 2016 of Cuban Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, son of Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-02

The eldest son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide on Thursday aged 68 after being treated for months for depression, Cuban state-run media reported.

Castro Diaz-Balart, also known as "Fidelito" because of how much he looked like his father, had initially been hospitalized for depression and then continued treatment as an outpatient.

"Castro Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning," Cubadebate website said.

Fidelito was born in 1949 out of his father's brief marriage to Mirta Diaz-Balart before he went on to topple a U.S.-backed dictator and build a communist-run state on the doorstep of the United States during the Cold War.

Through his mother, he was the cousin of some of Castro's most bitter enemies in the Cuban American exile community, U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart and former U.S. congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart.

A nuclear physicist who studied in the former Soviet Union, Castro Diaz-Balart had been working as a scientific counselor to the Cuban Council of State and Vice-president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences at the time of his death.

Previously, from 1980 to 1992, he was head of Cuba's national nuclear programme, and spearheaded the development of a nuclear plant on the Caribbean's largest island until his father fired him.

Cuba halted its plant plans that same year because of a lack of funding after the collapse of Cuba's trade and aid ties with the ex-Soviet bloc and Castro Diaz-Balart largely disappeared from public view, appearing at the occasional scientific conference.

His death came just over a year after that of his father on Nov. 26, 2016, aged 90.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-02-02

  • CUBA

    Raul Castro to step down as Cuba's president in April 2018

    Read more

  • CUBA

    Cuba denies allegations of sonic attacks targeting US embassy

    Read more

  • CUBA

    US expels 15 Cuban diplomats in retaliation for mysterious Havana attacks

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility