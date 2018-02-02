International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

President Trump declassifies secret memo; Poland's controversial Holocaust bill

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France's Louis Pasteur, a revolutionary scientist

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Transnistria, a republic in limbo at the edge of Europe

Read more

FOCUS

The challenges facing Senegal's education system

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Could Bitcoin cost us our clean energy future?

Read more

#TECH 24

How smart cities are becoming interactive platforms

Read more

#THE 51%

Abortion debate reignited in Ireland with upcoming vote

Read more

FASHION

Men's fashion, winter 2018: Choose your style!

Read more

ENCORE!

Jeff Koons' tulips wilt as art world slams the sculpture

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Several dead after army helicopters collide in France

© Eric Feferberg, AFP | A Gazelle helicopter of the French special forces takes part in a demonstration at the French Institute of Advanced Studies in National Defence (IHEDN) on October 19, 2017 in Versailles-Satory.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-02

Five people were killed Friday after two army helicopters crashed near the southern French resort town of Saint-Tropez, police said.

“The helicopters collided. There were three crew in one and two in the other. All are dead,” police said in the nearby town of Brignoles, adding that one body had still to be recovered from the wreckage.

The Var region prefecture said two army aviation service helicopters based at nearby Cannet-des-Maures collided near Carces lake about 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of Saint-Tropez.

Some 20 troops joined two rescue helicopters and a police chopper at the crash scene, along with local officials.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-02-02

  • FRANCE

    Opération Sentinelle: Is France's fight against terrorism working?

    Read more

  • France

    On damage control, Macron addresses troops after army chief quits

    Read more

  • France

    Macron names François Lecointre new armed forces chief

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility