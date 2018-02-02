International News 24/7

 

We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-02-02

Video: Transnistria, a republic in limbo at the edge of Europe

Transnistria is a rebel republic inside Moldova in the far east of Europe, born from the ashes of the Soviet Union. More than 25 years after a peace agreement was signed in 1992, the self-declared state has not been recognised by a single UN country.

Transnistria acts as if it is independent: it has its own government, military, currency, and national anthem. But 1,500 Russian soldiers are still based there – in fact, it is the only country still proudly displaying the hammer and sickle on its flag. A third of its people are Moldovan, a third Ukrainian and a third Russian, but the majority aspire to be part of Russia, whilst others still wish for closer alignment to Europe and Moldova. Our reporters went to find out more about this land in limbo.

>> Watch our Reporters: "Abkhazia, the country that (almost) doesn't exist"

By Ilione SCHULTZ , Pierre LASCAR

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2018-01-19 Gambia

Video: Gambians reflect on first year of democracy

One year ago, former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh waved to his supporters for the last time on the tarmac of Banjul airport before fleeing to Equatorial Guinea, where he still...

Read more

2018-01-05 Asia-pacific

How former Maoist child soldiers became engineers of Nepal's democracy

Between 1996 and 2006, a bloody civil war between Maoist revolutionaries and the state tore Nepal apart. A decade later, FRANCE 24 Reporters head to Nepal for the first...

Read more

2017-12-21 Africa

The remains of Central African Republic's imperial past

FRANCE 24's reporters returned to the Central African Republic, 40 years after Jean-Bedel Bokassa crowned himself emperor. Nicknamed the "Central African Napoleon", Bokassa was...

Read more

2017-12-08 Egypt

Video: Tahrir Square, a melting pot for Egyptian revolutions

Egypt’s Tahrir Square is emblematic of the Arab Spring uprising. In January 2011, thousands of Egyptians thronged onto the Cairo square to protest society-wide corruption and...

Read more

