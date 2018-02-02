Video: Transnistria, a republic in limbo at the edge of Europe

Transnistria is a rebel republic inside Moldova in the far east of Europe, born from the ashes of the Soviet Union. More than 25 years after a peace agreement was signed in 1992, the self-declared state has not been recognised by a single UN country.

Transnistria acts as if it is independent: it has its own government, military, currency, and national anthem. But 1,500 Russian soldiers are still based there – in fact, it is the only country still proudly displaying the hammer and sickle on its flag. A third of its people are Moldovan, a third Ukrainian and a third Russian, but the majority aspire to be part of Russia, whilst others still wish for closer alignment to Europe and Moldova. Our reporters went to find out more about this land in limbo.

By Ilione SCHULTZ , Pierre LASCAR