International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Opposition politician detained in Kenya, protests erupt in Kibera

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MemoDay: Smoking gun or nothingburger?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

President Trump declassifies secret memo; Poland's controversial Holocaust bill

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France's Louis Pasteur, a revolutionary scientist

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Transnistria, a republic in limbo at the edge of Europe

Read more

FOCUS

The challenges facing Senegal's education system

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Could Bitcoin cost us our clean energy future?

Read more

#TECH 24

How smart cities are becoming interactive platforms

Read more

#THE 51%

Abortion debate reignited in Ireland with upcoming vote

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French film distributor comes to Woody Allen's defence

© Dimitrios Kambouris, AFP | Woody Allen attending the "Wonder Wheel" screening at Museum of Modern Art in New York City on November 14, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-03

Woody Allen's French distributor has defended the American director against sexual abuse claims, saying the furore "taints the dignity of real victims."

Writing in the French weekly Le Point, Mars Films head Stephane Celerier dismissed renewed allegations by Allen's adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, that Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was 7.  Celerier describes the accusation as a family drama caught in the crosshairs of the #MeToo movement amid fallout from the allegations of rape and sexual harassment against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

It is "shameless opportunism," Celerier said. "(The claim) taints the dignity of real victims."

Celerier's defense of Allen is the latest chapter in an emerging narrative in France, particularly in its film industry, that the Hollywood anti-abuse campaign has gone too far.

Farrow in January gave her first on-camera interview to "CBS This Morning" about her longstanding abuse allegations against the 82-year-old filmmaker. Allen has long denied the allegations and was investigated but not charged.

Since the Weinstein allegations, France - the country synonymous with love - has been stumbling as it addresses the issue of sexual harassment and violence against women.

Last month, French actress Catherine Deneuve set the feminist world ablaze by co-signing a letter accusing the post-Weinstein groundswell of allegations of being puritanical.

In November, France's famed film institute La Cinematheque Francaise went ahead with a retrospective of works by director Roman Polanski despite opposition by feminist groups. The institute said its role was not to moralize. The Polish-born director in the 1970s pleaded guilty to having sex in the U.S. with a 13-year-old girl whom he plied with champagne and Quaaludes.

Polanski, who lives in France, and Allen continue to be highly revered by the French public. Polanski was honored last year as president of the Cesar awards, France's answer to the Oscars.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-02-03

  • USA

    Amid backlash against Woody Allen, director's daughter details alleged assault

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    How Deneuve’s #MeToo pushback triggered fierce debate, in France and beyond

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Women strike back at Catherine Deneuve for slamming #MeToo movement

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility