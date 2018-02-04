International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Opposition politician detained in Kenya, protests erupt in Kibera

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MemoDay: Smoking gun or nothingburger?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

President Trump declassifies secret memo; Poland's controversial Holocaust bill

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France's Louis Pasteur, a revolutionary scientist

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Transnistria, a republic in limbo at the edge of Europe

Read more

FOCUS

The challenges facing Senegal's education system

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Could Bitcoin cost us our clean energy future?

Read more

#TECH 24

How smart cities are becoming interactive platforms

Read more

#THE 51%

Abortion debate reignited in Ireland with upcoming vote

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

North Korea's ceremonial leader to visit South Korea for Winter Olympics

© KCNA VIA KNS / AFP | This December 1, 2017 picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2017 shows President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, Kim Yong-Nam.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-04

North Korea's ceremonial leader Kim Yong Nam will visit South Korea this week as the head of the country's high-level delegation for the Winter Olympics, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Sunday.

Kim, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, will lead a 22-strong delegation expected to arrive in South Korea on Friday for a three-day trip, the ministry said in a statement.

The Games are scheduled to kick off on Friday and run through Feb. 25, during which Seoul hopes to hold high-level inter-Korean talks.

Kim is North Korea's nominal head of state, while the country is ruled by Kim Jong Un, the third-generation hereditary leader.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-02-04

  • OLYMPICS

    North Korean athletes arrive in South to form ‘united’ team

    Read more

  • OLYMPICS

    North Korea to send 22 athletes to Winter Olympics in South

    Read more

  • KOREAN PENINSULA

    Koreas to march under single flag at Winter Olympics

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility