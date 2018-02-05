International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

#MeToo and the French: Have Attitudes on Sex and Power Changed?

Read more

ENCORE!

Joan As Police Woman on womanhood, Jeff Buckley and new album 'Damned Devotion'

Read more

FOCUS

France's thriving American football scene

Read more

THE OBSERVERS DIRECT

Left behind: Cameroon's artisanal miners face Chinese competitors

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

France's Jura mountains, a winter wonderland

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Jerome Powell to take Fed reins as global markets stumble

Read more

IN THE PRESS

At Long Last! Philly Eagles take home Super Bowl in historic win

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Will 'mute' Salah Abdeslam finally break his silence?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Opposition politician detained in Kenya as protests erupt in Kibera

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Business

Dow plunges 4.6 percent, erasing 2018's gains

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-05

Wall Street stocks endured a brutal session Monday, with the Dow seeing one of its steepest ever one-day point drops, as the heady bullishness of early 2018 gave way to extreme volatility.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 4.6 percent to 24,345.75, having at one point plummeted nearly 1,600 points to hit a session low of 23,923.88.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 4.1 percent to 2,648.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 3.8 percent to 6,967.53.

Monday's losses, along with Friday's declines, erase the 2018 gains for the Dow and S&P 500, which were bolstered by euphoria over the passage of President Donald Trump's tax cut legislation at the end of 2017. The Nasdaq remained marginally higher on the year.

"What you're seeing is pretty uniform selling across the board," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities.

"We're out of practice watching momentum going in the opposite direction."

Wall Street stocks have been on shaky ground for the last week amid concerns over elevated Treasury bond yields and the likelihood of additional Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year as the US economy strengthens.

Friday's robust jobs report contributed to the sell-off amid rising concern the Fed will accelerate the pace of monetary policy tightening.

The jobs data showed strengthening wages, suggesting the long run of low inflation could be shifting just as new Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes office. Powell was sworn in Monday.

All 30 companies in the Dow finished in the red, with the biggest losers including Boeing, Cisco Systems, ExxonMobil, Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. All were down more than five percent.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-02-05

  • BUSINESS DAILY

    Jerome Powell to take Fed reins as global markets stumble

    Read more

  • BUSINESS DAILY

    Trump calls for $1.5 trillion in new infrastructure spending

    Read more

  • BUSINESS DAILY

    Dow Jones closes up over 20K for first time

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility