THE DEBATE

Syria: What De-escalation?

THE INTERVIEW

'Unprecedented crisis' after US freezes Palestinian funding

MEDIAWATCH

Paris in the snow

ENCORE!

Film show: 'The 15:17 to Paris', 'Early Man' and 'Roar'

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Israel gives ultimatum to African asylum seekers

FOCUS

Haiti braces for mass return of migrants from US

BUSINESS DAILY

Markets seesaw as investors try to recover from global sell-off

IN THE PRESS

Groundbreaking find: Britain's oldest ancestor had 'black skin with blue eyes'

IN THE PRESS

Snow paralyzes France (but weather experts rejoice at revival of winter)

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-02-07

'Unprecedented crisis' after US freezes Palestinian funding

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known by its acronym UNRWA, says the "abrupt" decision by the Trump administration to withhold funding has provoked an "unprecedented crisis" for the agency. In an interview with FRANCE 24, Pierre Krähenbühl says he believes UNRWA's funding "got caught up in political discussions" about the status of Jerusalem and regrets that humanitarian aid is not safeguarded from political calculations.

UNRWA chief Pierre Krähenbühl says he was surprised by the US decision to withhold funding because he had "good" meetings with Trump administration officials in November 2017. He believes the decision to withhold $65 million from UNRWA was a political move linked to the UN General Assembly's vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Krähenbühl urged the rest of the international community to help fill the funding gap, stressing that Gulf countries could provide more money to help Palestinian refugees.

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2018-02-02 Asia-pacific

Former top US diplomat: Trump is right on Afghanistan, wrong on Pakistan

Career US diplomat Ryan Crocker served as ambassador to both Afghanistan and Pakistan. In an interview with FRANCE 24, he hailed the decision by the Trump administration to stay...

2018-01-30 Asia-pacific

Lessons from my grandfather Mahatma: Arun Gandhi speaks to FRANCE 24

As Indians mark the 70th anniversary of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of nonviolent resistance to British rule, his grandson tells FRANCE 24 that Mahatma’s...

2018-01-31 Africa

Tunisia aims to ‘be part of the club of modern democracies’, says PM

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24's Vanessa Burggraf in Tunis, Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed discussed his country's economic and social difficulties, seven years...

2018-01-31 Business

IMF chief: 'Global growth forecasts are fairly good'

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), gave an interview to FRANCE 24 in the Moroccan city of Marrakech. She discussed the IMF's recent...

