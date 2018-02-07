International News 24/7

 

Asia-pacific

Kim Jong-un sister to visit South Korea for Winter Olympics

© AFP, KCNA via KNS | Kim Jong-un's little-known sister, Kim Yo-jong, walks behind the North Korean leader in this handout picture believed to have been taken in 2015.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-07

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, an increasingly prominent figure in the country's leadership, will be part of the North's delegation coming to South Korea for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Seoul said Wednesday.

South Korea's Unification Ministry said North Korea informed it Wednesday that Kim Yo-jong, 1st vice director of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, would be part of the delegation led by the country's nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam.

North Korea also said the delegation will include Choe Hwi, chairman of the country's National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the North's agency that deals with inter-Korean affairs.

Seoul previously said the delegation would arrive Friday but the statement Wednesday was the first confirmation a member of the North's ruling family would be included.

Video: Protesters greet North Korean delegation

Kim Yo-jong, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was promoted by her brother last year to be an alternate member of the decision-making political bureau of the ruling party's central committee, which analysts said showed that her activities are more substantive and more important than previously thought. She is believed to be one of Kim Jong-un's closest confidants. They were born to the same mother, Ko Yong-hui.

The war-separated rivals are cooperating for a series of conciliatory measures during the Olympics, which Seoul sees as an opportunity to ease tensions with Pyongyang following an extended period of animosity over its nuclear weapons and missiles program. Skeptics think the North is trying to use the Olympics to weaken US-led sanctions and buy more time to advance its nuclear weapons and missiles program.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-02-07

