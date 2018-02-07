International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

'Unprecedented crisis' after US freezes funding for Palestinian refugees

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Markets seesaw as investors try to recover from global sell-off

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Groundbreaking find: Britain's oldest ancestor had 'black skin with blue eyes'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Snow paralyzes France (but weather experts rejoice at revival of winter)

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Julian Assange not free

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Investors brace as markets continue rollercoaster ride

Read more

THE DEBATE

Julian Assange: From whistleblower to middleman?

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

China's 'Great Green Wall': Country battles large-scale desertification

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

A fair deal for farmers: How to make agriculture pay in 2018 & beyond? (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Trump orders Bastille Day-style military parade

© AFP archive

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-07

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered Pentagon and White House officials to begin planning a military parade in Washington similar to the Bastille Day parade he witnessed in Paris in July, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

At a meeting at the Pentagon on Jan. 18 that included Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford, Trump said he wanted a military parade, the Post reported, citing a military official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France," the military official said, according to the Post. "This is being worked at the highest levels of the military," the official added.

After the Post published its story, the White House issued a statement that said Trump "has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation."

A White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the parade planning was in the "brainstorming" stage and nothing had been decided, the Post reported.

The Pentagon was aware of a request for a parade but was only just starting to explore possibilities, including on timing, a Pentagon spokesman told Reuters.

Trump has said he was impressed by the military parade he watched in Paris on July 14. U.S. and French soldiers marched together to mark 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's annual Bastille Day holiday. It included tanks, armored vehicles and a flyover of U.S. and French military jets.

"To a large extent because of what I witnessed, we may do something like that on July 4 in Washington down Pennsylvania Avenue," Trump told reporters in September. "We're actually looking into it."

The U.S. capital has held large military displays to mark significant occasions, including victories in war, but rolling tanks and marching troops down Pennsylvania Avenue are not typically done on the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-02-07

  • USA

    Inspired by Bastille Day visit, Trump considers July 4th military parade

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Trump guest of honour at Bastille Day parade in Paris

    Read more

  • FRANCE - USA

    US friendship with France 'unbreakable', Trump says on Paris visit

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility