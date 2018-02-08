The MGMT 'Kids' are back with a new album, 'Little Dark Age'

Latest update : 2018-02-08
How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.
COMMENT(S)
Archives
2018-02-07 culture
Film show: 'The 15:17 to Paris', 'Early Man' and 'Roar'
From Clint Eastwood's movie about a real-life foiled terrorist attack in France to the new film from the creators of "Wallace and Gromit", film critic Lisa Nesselson talks to Eve...
2018-02-06 culture
'Wallace and Gromit' creator Nick Park on his new film 'Early Man'
Oscar-winning animator Nick Park speaks to FRANCE 24's film critic Lisa Nesselson about his new animated feature "Early Man". The creator of "Chicken Run" and "Wallace and...
2018-02-05 culture
Joan As Police Woman on womanhood, Jeff Buckley and new album 'Damned Devotion'
How does one live a devoted life without becoming obsessed? Questions around love, attachment and death are at the heart of Joan Wasser's darkest and most pensive record to date,...
2018-02-02 culture
Jeff Koons' tulips wilt as art world slams the sculpture
He offered it as a gift, but Jeff Koons' sculpture "Bouquet of Tulips" could end up costing French taxpayers some of their hard-earned euros – that's just one of the reasons a...