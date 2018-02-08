International News 24/7

 

The MGMT 'Kids' are back with a new album, 'Little Dark Age'

The long road to justice for France's Moroccan rail workers

Military parades a-plenty

Olympic Thaw: North Korea Welcomed to Pyeongchang Games

Macron rejects calls for greater autonomy in Corsica

Davos 2018: The pros & cons of globalisation

Immigration in the US: Families left in limbo as arrests increase

Iran 'committed to staying' in nuclear deal, deputy minister says

Tesco faces £4 billion gender pay legal action

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-02-08

The MGMT 'Kids' are back with a new album, 'Little Dark Age'

For over a decade, the American band MGMT has been making music for the best of us: the freaks and geeks. FRANCE 24's Mariam Saab met the band's Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser in Paris to chat about the release of their fourth album, "Little Dark Age".

By Mariam SAAB

2018-02-07 culture

Film show: 'The 15:17 to Paris', 'Early Man' and 'Roar'

From Clint Eastwood's movie about a real-life foiled terrorist attack in France to the new film from the creators of "Wallace and Gromit", film critic Lisa Nesselson talks to Eve...

2018-02-06 culture

'Wallace and Gromit' creator Nick Park on his new film 'Early Man'

Oscar-winning animator Nick Park speaks to FRANCE 24's film critic Lisa Nesselson about his new animated feature "Early Man". The creator of "Chicken Run" and "Wallace and...

2018-02-05 culture

Joan As Police Woman on womanhood, Jeff Buckley and new album 'Damned Devotion'

How does one live a devoted life without becoming obsessed? Questions around love, attachment and death are at the heart of Joan Wasser's darkest and most pensive record to date,...

2018-02-02 culture

Jeff Koons' tulips wilt as art world slams the sculpture

He offered it as a gift, but Jeff Koons' sculpture "Bouquet of Tulips" could end up costing French taxpayers some of their hard-earned euros – that's just one of the reasons a...

