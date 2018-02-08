International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Iran 'committed to staying' in nuclear deal, deputy minister says

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Tesco faces £4 billion gender pay legal action

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zuma under pressure: ANC chief expects speedy resolution to talks on transition

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Jacob Zuma's state of the nation address postponed

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Australia's deputy PM sex scandal sparks debate over private life of public figures

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Donald Trump wants Bastille Day-inspired military parade (but bigger and better)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Syria: What de-escalation?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Unprecedented crisis' after US freezes Palestinian funding

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Paris in the snow

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

US military launches rare strike on Syrian government-backed troops

© Delil Souleiman, AFP | A member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which have spearheaded the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-02-08

The US military launched air strikes on Syrian government-backed troops Wednesday after as many as 500 attackers began what a US military official said appeared to be a coordinated assault on Syrian opposition forces accompanied by US advisers.

The official said the strikes were in self-defence after the pro-government forces began firing artillery and tank rounds at the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Deir al-Zor Province.

About 100 of the attackers were killed, the official said, in what was a rare US strike against forces that support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The official said the pro-regime troops were in a large formation supported by artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems and mortars, and that 20 to 30 artillery and tank rounds landed within some 550 yards (500 metres) of the SDF headquarters.

Several US officials said no Americans were injured or killed in the attack by the pro-regime forces, but one SDF member was wounded. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss preliminary details of the attack.

In response to the attack, officials said the Syrian Democratic Forces supported by the coalition targeted the pro-government troops with a combination of air strikes and artillery rounds. Any of the attacking vehicles and personnel who turned around and headed back west were not targeted, the military official said.

The Kurdish-led SDF, aided by coalition support, are battling Islamic State (IS) group militants east of the Euphrates River. Syrian government forces are active on the other side of the river around the city of Deir el-Zour.

The military official said the coalition had been observing a slow buildup of pro-government forces over the past week, and alerted Russian officials of the SDF presence in Khusham. Coalition officials were in regular communication with Russian counterparts before, during and after the attack, the official said, and Russian officials assured coalition officials they would not strike coalition forces in the vicinity.

Officials said it appeared that the pro-regime forces were trying to take back land that the SDF had captured from IS group fighters last September, including oil fields in Khusham.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2018-02-08

  • SYRIA

    Turkish soldiers killed in Syria attack on Kurdish militia

    Read more

  • SYRIA - TURKEY

    Syrian regime gains ground as Turkish-backed rebels turn guns on Kurds

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    'We need to rebuild the families,' say relatives of Syria's disappeared

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility